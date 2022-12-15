CDC says Covid has long contributed to thousands of US deaths





The window into Covid’s long mortality, while accounting for less than 1% of Covid-19 deaths, is the latest evidence of the continuing threat the complex and difficult-to-diagnose disease poses to Americans’ health and the healthcare system. American stressed even as Biden administration officials say Covid-19 will continue to circulate for years to come.

It also raises important questions about who can access care for a disease that affects up to 23 million Americans.

A death can only be attributed to long Covid if a patient is diagnosed with it. And although a recent CDC National Center for Health Statistics survey found that nearly one in five American adults who say they have had Covid-19 also have long-lasting Covid symptoms, it remains extremely difficult for patients to obtain a cure for the disease, doctors say, due to low levels of awareness among doctors and patients, lack of funding for specialist clinics and the lengthy process of diagnosing and treating a disease that presents dozens of symptoms.

The constellation of lengthy Covid clinics that have sprung up across the country continue to have months-long waiting lists for new patients. The relatively few patients who are treated are overwhelmingly white and affluent enough to take time off work to attend multiple appointments and spend time online finding care and support groups, according to doctors.

It’s the same movie we’ve seen time and time again, said Christian Ramers, a doctor who treats long-term Covid patients at San Diego Family Health Centers. He says that throughout the pandemic, the various innovations that have emerged to combat Covid-19 testing, vaccines, treatments and lengthy Covid clinics have always been accessible first primarily to people who have the resources to look for them.

My patients have to work to pay their bills, said Ramers, who primarily treats low-income people of color. They don’t have time to sit on the phone.

In many other cases, patients seeking treatment are being told that what they experience after their Covid-19 infection is not a problem. Many patients are told they’re just anxious, said Alba Azola, co-director of the Johns Hopkins Post-Acute Covid-19 team, referring to the Latino patient community she often works with. Although some research shows mental health impacts how people experience illness, she said many patients are not properly referred or identified.

In August, the Biden administration rolled out the National Long Covid Research Action Plan focused on better understanding how to prevent, diagnose and treat Long Covid, and named health equity as a guiding principle. in this work. He also released a report outlining federal services available to people with long-term Covid.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), who has had Covid for a long time himself and continues to feel the tingling in his nerves that began when he caught Covid in March 2020, acknowledges that there are still significant hurdles to access to Covid long-term care, but he is optimistic that things are moving in the right direction as more is learned about the disease.

Were certainly better than we were at the start of Covid, Kaine told POLITICO, referring to health inequalities. We pick up on disparities more quickly and this can allow us to devise strategies to eliminate those disparities more quickly.

The CARE for Long COVID Act, which Kaine sponsored, would, among other things, provide funding to the CDC to focus on better understanding differences in access to diagnosis and treatment. He hopes the $25 million in funding for that work, which was in the Senate Appropriations Committee’s last text for the year-end omnibus bill, will be included in the law.

Many of those treating long Covid patients say lawmakers and the White House need to do more to support patients and raise awareness of the disease, especially as resulting deaths rise. Despite the growing body of evidence that long Covid poses a serious and widespread health threat, the Biden administration has not done enough to fund clinics or educate people on what to look for in themselves- themselves or in their patients, they say.

We’re severely underfunded and completely inundated with patients, said Janna Friedly, executive director of the University of Washington’s Post-Covid Rehabilitation and Recovery Clinic. We’ve been fully booked for over a year at this point. This is not a good way to provide patient care.

She said she would like to see the federal government provide more funding both for research and to support the few clinics that exist.

It becomes largely forgotten, she says. Have seen less attention to the lingering effects of Covid, which are still here and will be for years to come.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2022/12/14/cdc-long-covid-deaths-00073816 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos