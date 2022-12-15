House prices fall in London but rise elsewhere in the UK.





London house prices fell monthly in October, making it the only region in the UK to report a decline.

According to the Office for National Statistics, prices in cities were down 0.9 per cent compared to September, while prices across the UK were up 0.3 per cent. House prices rose more than 0.9 per cent in the northeast of England, the West Midlands and Scotland.

Lawrence Bowles, head of research at property firm Savills, said London’s decline could be explained by the fact that London’s capital relies far more on mortgage debt than other parts of the country. much higher.

He added that affordability constraints were the biggest reason London’s house prices underperformed the UK in the latest data. This means that London house prices are more sensitive to changes in interest rates than the rest of the UK.

Mortgage rates have soared over the past few months, reflecting expectations of higher medium-term borrowing costs as the Bank of England works to tackle high inflation.

A snapshot of the interactive graphics is displayed. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

Separate data from mortgage provider Nationwide showed average mortgage payments in London were 48 per cent in the first quarter of 2020, up from a recent low to 56 per cent of earnings in the third quarter and well above the national average of 34 per cent. percent.

According to ONS data, house prices in Lewisham, the London borough with the most mortgage buyers, fell 1.5 per cent from September to October, according to real estate consultancy Knight Frank.

Knight Frank’s head of UK housing research, Tom Bill, said he expects property prices in the capital to remain low compared to other parts of the country over the next three to five years due to affordability constraints.

ONS figures also showed that terraced and semi-detached London properties led the month-over-month declines with declines of 1.4% and 0.9% respectively.

According to ONS data, London also recorded the weakest 6.7 per cent increase in house prices in October, less than half that of most regions, including the north and south west of England and the Midlands. Nationally, prices increased by 12.6% compared to October 2021.

House price growth in London has been below the national average since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, sparked by people leaving the capital to find more space, and it has continued even after the economy has reopened.

FT Survey: How can we rebuild better for women in the workplace?

We want to hear about your good and bad experiences during the pandemic and in your current job. Let us know by taking a quick survey.

Average UK house prices were 27% above pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, more than doubling the 13% increase registered in London.

Recent unofficial data for November, including from mortgage providers Nationwide and Halifax, showed that UK house prices fell last month compared to October. Most economists expect the decline in home prices to accelerate in the coming months.

Gabriella Dickens, senior UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said she expects house prices to fall by around 8 per cent from peak to trough over the next 12 months due to higher mortgage rates, rising unemployment and declining real household incomes. It has reversed about a third of the post-pandemic increase.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/0ba8cfab-940c-41c7-a74f-779f8f1ebe97 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos