US legal immigration rebounds after pandemic drop in visa approvals





Washington — The United States issued nearly half a million permanent visas to immigrants overseas in fiscal year 2022, as legal immigration rebounded after a sharp drop in visa approvals at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hampered global travel and crippled processing at U.S. consulates, unpublished government data shows.

In the 12 months that ended September 30, the State Department issued 493,000 visas to immigrants abroad who had applied to permanently settle in the United States, a jump of 73% from fiscal 2021 and a 7% increase from fiscal 2019, the last full fiscal year before the pandemic.

There are several legal channels immigrants abroad can use to move to America, most of which require family members or employers in the United States to be willing to sponsor them. Other legal avenues include a visa lottery for applicants from underrepresented countries and the US refugee program, which provides safe haven for those fleeing war and persecution around the world.

Unlike tourists, short-term workers, and other temporary visa holders, people who have been granted immigrant visas are allowed to live and work in the United States permanently and become permanent residents — or visa holders. a green card – after they arrive. After a certain number of years in the United States, they can apply to become citizens.

Preliminary State Department statistics shared with CBS News show immigrant visa approvals have returned to pre-pandemic levels after dropping to 240,526 in fiscal year 2020, when the COVID-19 crisis 19 resulted in a temporary halt to visa processing at U.S. consulates and embassies. The Trump administration also enacted a partial ban on immigrant visas that year, citing the economic impact of the pandemic.

“The rebound, in large part, is the easing of pandemic restrictions and the reopening of consulates and [U.S. immigration officials] return to regular treatment levels. But I also think the Biden administration is really focused on that,” said Julia Gellat, an analyst who studies the legal immigration system for the Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan think tank.

Shortly after taking office in 2021, President Biden revoked Trump-era visa restrictions and asked the State Department and other agencies to remove barriers to legal immigration to the United States. United States.

Julie Stufft, the State Department’s deputy assistant secretary for visa services, noted that the United States has reduced the backlog of immigrant visas by 30%, including by hiring additional consular officers. She said the department understands the process is “essential to people’s ability to see family and to visit, study, work in the United States.”

“Our goal remains to make visa processing better than it was before the pandemic, not just to get back to a pre-pandemic level. We have bounced back from this situation faster than we thought,” said Stufft in an interview.

The top 10 countries of origin for those granted immigrant visas in fiscal year 2022 were Mexico, Dominican Republic, Philippines, India, Cuba, Vietnam, China, El Salvador, Jamaica and Bangladesh.

In fiscal year 2022, the Department of State issued 212,000 immigrant visas to spouses, children, and parents of U.S. citizens, the highest count for this category since 2018. Unlike other immigrant visas, this category has no numerical caps or country limits.

Another 157,000 immigrant visas were granted to family members of U.S. citizens and permanent residents in the family preference category, which is capped at 226,000 visas each year. These visas are available to adult children and siblings of US citizens and spouses and children of permanent residents.

About 55,000 employer-sponsored overseas immigrants received immigrant visas in fiscal year 2022. The number of employment-based visas is generally capped at 140,000 per year. Visas in the Family Preference and Employment categories also have country caps, as US law restricts a country from receiving more than 7% of all visas granted each year.

International travelers exit the customs and immigration area of ​​Dulles International Airport June 29, 2017, outside Washington, DC, in Dulles, Virginia. AFP Contributor

The State Department issued another 69,000 immigrant visas in smaller categories, including the Diversity Lottery and a special visa program for Afghans who aided the US war effort in Afghanistan. Additionally, 25,465 immigrants arrived in the United States under the refugee program in fiscal year 2022, although they are not counted in the visa count since they obtain permanent residence after living in the country for a year.

State Department visa figures do not include immigrants who were granted permanent residency while already living in the United States, as these cases are adjudicated by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. (USCIS). In fiscal year 2022, USCIS approved more than 545,000 green card applications from immigrants to the United States, according to unpublished figures from the agency.

That tally included 220,000 USCIS-approved employment-based green cards, in addition to the 55,000 employment-based immigrant visas granted by the Department of State. In recent years, the cap on work visas has been higher than the usual cap of 140,000 due to a provision in US immigration law that funnels unused family visas into the employment-based visa pool.

While visa approvals have increased since the start of the pandemic, the State Department is monitoring a massive backlog of hundreds of thousands of unresolved cases and some visa applicants still face long waits for interviews at consulates. Americans, many of whom have not returned to pandemic preparedness.

There are currently 377,953 immigrant visa applicants waiting to be interviewed at U.S. consulates, compared to a monthly average of 60,866 backlogs before the pandemic, according to State Department data.

Additionally, the issuance of temporary U.S. visas has not returned to pre-pandemic levels. In fiscal year 2022, the United States issued nearly 7 million temporary visas, including visas for tourists, students, business travelers and workers, according to preliminary data from the State Department. . While the tally is a significant increase from 2021, the United States issued around 9 million temporary visas per year between 2012 and 2019.

Although wait times for consulate interviews have generally decreased since the start of the pandemic, some have remained extremely long. For example, tourist visa applicants wait an average of 999 days for an interview at US consulates in Mumbai and New Delhi, India. In Guadalajara and Mexico City, tourist visa applicants wait an average of 822 and 690 days, respectively, for a US consular interview.

Stufft, the State Department official, said she expects the number of temporary visas to return to pre-pandemic levels in fiscal year 2023 due to the surge in hiring and certain “innovations”. The department reallocates some cases between posts, assigning consular officers in China, for example, to adjudicate some cases of Indian applicants.

The United States, Stufft added, was also able to waive in-person interviews for some temporary visas, such as those for students and others considered low-risk. About half of the temporary visas issued in fiscal year 2022 were granted without in-person interviews. Stufft said the department is exploring waiving in-person interviews for additional visas, but needs consent from Homeland Security officials.

More from Camilo Montoya-Galvez

Camilo Montoya-Galvez is the immigration reporter at CBS News. Based in Washington, he covers politics and immigration policy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/immigration-us-visa-approvals-rebound-covid-19-pandemic/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos