US sues Arizona over shipping containers at Mexican borderExBulletin





A long row of double-stacked shipping containers provides a new wall between the United States and Mexico in the remote San Rafael Valley, Arizona, Dec. 8, 2022. Ross D. Franklin/AP Mask La legend

Toggle legend Ross D. Franklin/AP

Ross D. Franklin/AP

PHOENIX The U.S. government on Wednesday sued Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and the state for placing shipping containers as a border barrier with Mexico, saying it encroached on federal lands.

The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court comes three weeks before the Republican governor stood down for Democratic governor-elect Katie Hobbs, who said she opposed the construction.

Ducey told US officials earlier this week that Arizona was ready to help remove the containers, which he said were placed as a temporary barrier. But he wants the US government to say when it will close the remaining gaps in the permanent border wall, as it announced a year ago.

The United States “owes it to Arizonans and all Americans to publish a calendar,” he wrote in a Tuesday letter, responding to news of the pending federal lawsuit.

Border security was central to Donald Trump’s presidency and remains a key issue for Republican politicians.

The Justice Department complaint asks the court to order Arizona to stop placement and remove the containers in the remote San Rafael Valley in southeastern Cochise County.

Work placing up to 3,000 containers at a cost of $95million is about a third complete, but protesters concerned about its impact on the environment have suspended work in recent days.

“Reclamation and Forest Service officials informed Arizona that it was encroaching on federal lands,” the complaint reads. The action also seeks damages to compensate the United States to repair any damage along the border.

The Justice Department sued on behalf of the Bureau of Reclamation, the Department of Agriculture and Forest Service it oversees.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement from Washington that the project “is not an effective barrier, it poses safety risks to the public and those working in the area, and has significantly damaged public lands”.

“We need serious solutions at our border, with input from local leaders and communities. Stacking shipping containers is not a productive solution,” Vilsack said.

An awkward gap is shown between shipping containers at the bottom of a washout along the border where shipping containers create a wall between the United States and Mexico in San Rafael Valley, Arizona, December 8, 2022 Ross D. Franklin/AP .

Toggle legend Ross D. Franklin/AP

Ross D. Franklin/AP

The complaint was applauded by U.S. Representative Ral M. Grijalva, a Democrat who represents southern Arizona. He called the project an “illegal dumping border wall”.

Russ McSpadden, southwestern conservation advocate for the Center for Biological Diversity, said the federal complaint “should be the beginning of the end of Doug Ducey’s lawless assault on protected national forests and endangered wildlife. of disappearance”.

Ducey wrote to federal officials after being told they intended to press charges and dismissed their argument that the containers “pose serious risks to public safety and environmental harm.”

“The primary risk to public safety and environmental damage has come from the federal government’s inaction to secure our border,” Ducey wrote, with Trump’s January 2021 halt to construction of the border wall resulting in “a number still growing number of migrants who continue to stream into the state.”

Ducey’s decision comes amid a record flow of migrants arriving at the border. US border officials arrested migrants 2.38 million times in the fiscal year that ended September 30, up 37% from a year earlier. The annual total topped 2 million for the first time in August and is more than double the highest level of Trump’s presidency in 2019.

Ducey also dismissed US government claims that the containers interfere with the ability of federal agencies to carry out their official duties, as well as complete construction of border infrastructure in some areas.

He said he was encouraged by the Biden administration’s previous announcement that it would close the gaps in the wall, but that was a year ago.

“Arizona had no choice but to address the crisis at its southern border and began erecting a temporary border barrier,” the governor wrote.

Hobbs said she sees the project as a political stunt, but hasn’t decided what to do with the containers after it opens on Jan. 5.

Ducey sued federal officials over their objections to the container wall on Oct. 21, insisting that Arizona has exclusive or shared jurisdiction over the 60-foot (18.2-meter) strip on which the containers rest and has the constitutional right to protect residents from “imminent danger of criminal and humanitarian crises”.

Ducey’s container wall effort began in late summer in Yuma, western Arizona, a popular crossing point, with dozens of asylum seekers arriving daily and often finding ways to circumvent the new barriers. The containers filled in areas left open during the construction of Trump’s 450-mile (724 km) border wall. But at a distance from the San Rafael Valley, the latest construction site is generally not used by migrants and was not considered in Trump’s wall construction plan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/12/15/1142982960/us-sues-arizona-shipping-containers-mexico-border The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos