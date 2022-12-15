When is the World Cup Final? Date, time and location of UK kick-off when Argentina face France this weekend





The 2022 World Cup final is almost upon us and Lionel Messi will have a chance at glory.

Argentina face off against France this weekend as they compete for the final title of the national soccer tournament.

The World Cup Finals will be held this Sunday.

Albiceleste knocked out Croatia with a 3–0 win in the semi-final before Les Bleus progressed by beating Morocco 2–0.

When Messi lifts the Jules Rimet Trophy, he will establish himself as one of the greatest players in history.

Didier Deschamps’ team could become just the third team to win back-to-back World Cups, after Italy and Brazil.

World Cup Finals: Dates and Kick-Off Times

The World Cup Final will be held on Sunday 18th December.

It starts at 3pm UK time and 6pm local time.

The 3rd and 4th place playoff matches will be held at 3pm UK time the day before.

The final will be broadcast live on talkSPORT with commentary from Adrian Durham, Jim Proudfoot and former England defender Stuart Pearce.

Morocco World Cup exit rate Mbappe and Messi showed class, but the French men took the semi-final with a score of 2/10.

The final will be held at the Lusail Iconic Stadium just outside Doha.

The stadium has a capacity of 80,000 and was given a futuristic façade with a roof to provide shade for supporters in the Qatari heat.

The stadium hosted 10 matches throughout the tournament, including Argentina’s semi-final win.

80,000 capacity Lusail citywide stadium to host World Cup finals World Cup Finals: Squad and Team News

Argentina will lift the suspensions of Marco Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel after they were knocked out in the semi-final against Croatia.

France had to deal with the disease as Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano had to face Morocco.

Ibrahima Konate and Youssouf Fofana stepped in and were able to start in the final after impressing.

Argentina national team

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli, Franco Armani Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Nicolas Tagliafico, Juan Foyth Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Guido Rodriguez, Alejandro Gomez, Enzo Fernandez, Equiel PalaciosForwards: Angel di Maria, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez, Nicolas Gonzalez, Joaquin Correa, Paulo Dybala, Lionel Messi

french national team

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola, Hugo Lloris, Steve MandandaDefenders: Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Axel Disasi, Ibrahimovic, Jules Kounde, Benjamin Pavard, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Varane Forwards: Karim Benzema, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud , Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Christopher Nkunku, Marcus Thuram

getty

Messi got his chance to win his first World Cup title in his last match, the World Cup final.

Argentina icon Messi has confirmed Sunday’s final will be his final World Cup match.

“I am very happy to finish my World Cup journey in the final and to play the last game in the final. I’m really proud of it.

“Everything I lived through this World Cup was emotional seeing how much fun I had in Argentina.

“There are many years from this year to the next. I don’t think you will be able to do that. It’s great to end up like this.”

World Cup Finals: Path to the Finals

quarterfinal

Friday 9th December

Match 57: Brazil 1-1 (Pen 2-4) Croatia Game 58: Netherlands 2-2 (Pen 3-4) Argentina

Saturday 10th December

Match 59: Morocco 1-0 Portugal Match 60: France 2-1 England

semifinal

Tuesday 13th December

Game 61: Croatia 0-3 Argentina

Wednesday 14th December

Game 62: France 2-0 Morocco

3rd place playoff

Saturday 17th December

Game 63: Croatia v Morocco (15:00) – talkSPORT

critical

Sunday 18th December

