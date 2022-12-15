US must clear $19 billion in arms sales backlog to Taiwan, HASC member says





The shipment of the $19 billion arms backlog that the United States approved for the defense of Taiwan is even more important now in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said Wednesday. a key Republican lawmaker.

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), a member of the House Armed Services Committee, used that number to say the United States is behind in what we need to provide Taiwan.

The sale of these weapons, including Harpoon over-the-horizon long-range anti-ship missiles and other systems like F-16 fighters, was part of a 2019 deal that was delayed due to issues. supply chain related to the COVID-19 pandemic. and current demands on arms stockpiles as the United States supplies Ukraine for a war that continues through the winter.

USNI News reported that $2.37 billion in authorized sales were for 400 Harpoon Block IIs and 100 Harpoon Coastal Defense Systems, critical to repelling an amphibious assault. The Ukrainians deployed at least one Harpoon battery near its Black Sea coast this summer.

We want to deter China from taking action against the self-governing island, Bacon added. There is a bipartisan agreement, we need to do more in Taiwan. Bacon is a member of the new Taiwan caucus in the House. The caucus has 229 members in the lower house. He added that 80% of House Republicans support the poster child of democracy, as he portrayed it in Taipei, in its continued confrontation with Beijing.

The retired Air Force brigadier general said the shipment of the harpoons and other precision weapons would bolster Taiwan’s porcupine concept of defending against an invasion. These longer, sharper quills would make it harder for China to ingest.

He noted that the United States had learned months in advance that Russia was preparing to invade Ukraine, but had not agreed with Kyiv to ship large numbers of weapons like missiles. Javelin anti-tank weapons and longer-range anti-armour weapons to repel the attack once it has begun.

Bacon warned against repeating this mistake with Taiwan.

Calling on the United States and its allies to step up visible training of Taiwanese forces, Bacon said, I do not believe in strategic ambiguity when it comes to whether the United States would act if China decided to invade the island.

He noted that the training of Ukrainian forces in weapons systems like the Javelin actually began in 2014, when Russia illegally annexed Crimea and openly supported separatists in the country’s eastern border provinces. The training also focused on professionalizing Ukrainian NCO ranks in how to make decisions in the field and lead troops in combat.

American boots on the ground are a deterrent, and the fact that Japanese and Australian forces are also involved in this training sends a signal that Taiwan should not be taken by force.

Bacon saw a lot of promise in the Quad, the informal security and economic arrangement between the United States, Japan, Australia and India. Japan and Australia are already US treaty allies.

Let’s make incremental progress with India which would strengthen the relationship. It is in our mutual interest, he said, citing the latest border clashes between India and China in the Himalayas.

As for the wider Indo-Pacific, Bacon said he wants to see more multilateral trade and security agreements, rather than the bilateral treaties the United States has with Japan, Korea, and Japan. , Thailand and the Philippines on defense. The abandoned Trans-Pacific Partnership could provide a model for pursuing this on trade and economic fronts and would benefit the region as a whole, he argued. Bacon wants to bring Taiwan into these deals and restore its position as a contributor to international organizations like the World Health Organization.

China is making a concerted effort to isolate Taiwan from UN-related agencies and is pressuring nations that still have diplomatic ties with Taipei to cut them off. Bacon praised Lithuania for standing up to China on these issues.

He also saw the need for more agreements between Washington and Taipei on agricultural trade to bolster Taiwan’s food security if tensions rose and China threatened to blockade the island.

