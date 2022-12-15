Analysis: Britain Plc is in for selling season as UK stocks look cheap.





LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) – As a turbulent 2022 comes to a close, British companies are buckled up as bankers and investors expect a surge in underwriting activity amid a weaker pound and weaker valuations.

Foreign buyers haven’t flocked to the UK as the country’s economic outlook remains sluggish, but a combination of weaker stock prices and the British pound could offset growth concerns.

Apparel retailer Superdry (SDRY.L) was the subject of media reports this week that its founders had discussed a possible private equity purchase. An investor in Wood Group (WG.L), an oilfield services company, has urged the company to buy back some of its stock to avoid becoming a target.

According to Philip Noblet, head of UK investment banking at Jefferies, medium-sized companies are not taking a chance. industry in which they operate.

“The international nature of many UK FTSE 250 companies in market-leading positions makes them vulnerable at this valuation level. We believe that all boards are very safe in a company’s fundamental valuation and know where they can lose support or shareholders. I advise you to.” he said.

While economic prospects may still lead potential predators away from outright acquisitions, additional acquisitions of subsidiaries of conglomerates with declining market values ​​may be more tempting, investment bankers and analysts said.

“There are undoubtedly many companies emerging as potential takeover targets,” said Chris, senior market analyst at IG. “The key issue in the UK is the risk that you can buy now and get cheaper by next year.” Beauchamp Selects Retailers and Homebuilders as Potential Targets.

The domestically focused FTSE 250 (.FTMC) is down nearly a fifth this year, while the internationally focused blue chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) is up 0.8% thanks to a drop in the pound.

ftse 100

The one-year futures price-to-earnings (PER) ratio for the FTSE 350 (.FTLC) is 10.9, just over half the benchmark US S&P 500 (.SPX) PE ratio of 17.8, and nearly 14 for the German DAX (.GDAXI). ), making UK stocks look relatively cheap.

“The valuation discount is so large that M&A can happen in many places,” said Clive Beagles, UK equity income fund manager at JO Hambro Capital. “In almost every sector, American names trade at a large premium.”

Despite significant valuation discounts, data from Dealogic shows that in 2022, the value of inbound M&A for UK companies is down to its lowest level in four years.

According to Dealogic, 848 inbound deals have been completed so far this year with a value of around €99.45 billion ($104.74 billion).

not good looking

After hitting an all-time low at the end of September, the pound fell 8.5% in 2022, largely as investors sought safety in the US dollar given uncertainty about the war in Ukraine and soaring energy prices.

Scott McKenzie, fund manager at Amati Global Investors, said: “Overseas investors now have a very significant currency advantage. We expect much more acquisition activity next year.”

According to index provider FTSE Russell, about 82% of the FTSE 100’s revenues are generated abroad, whereas for the mid-cap FTSE 250, that figure drops to 57%.

According to Owain Evans, UK M&A co-head of Goldman Sachs, currency advantage alone is not the starting point for trading.

“Approaching a company with an offer based on the fact that its current valuation looks cheap in USD terms is not going to be a way to get the target board or shareholders to accept the offer,” Evans added. I want to be seen as an opportunist.

According to Clive Beagles, potential M&A activity in the UK is more likely to come from corporate rather than private equity, and not just because financing is difficult due to the high cost of corporate borrowing.

corporate borrowing costs

“Traditionally, the private equity brigade is more interested in repeatable and predictable revenue streams. That gives them leverage, but it’s that value that gets them higher valuations, so it’s valuable to other parts of the market.” Beagles said.

He takes ITV (ITV.L) as an example and looks at the value of a stock that can be bought at an asset discount or a company that can be split.

“Large players continue to look for ‘bolt-on’ ways to transact using existing facilities,” said Celia Murray, Head of M&A, UK. That’s why it’s attractive,” he said. at JP Morgan.

($1 = 0.9495 euros)

Edited by Amanda Cooper and Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/deals/britain-plc-buckles-up-sale-season-uk-shares-look-cheap-2022-12-15/

