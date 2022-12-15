3 dead in Louisiana as US storm spawns tornadoes in the South





KEITHVILLE, Louisiana – A large and unstable storm system that swept across the United States killed at least three people in Louisiana, sparking tornadoes that battered the state from north to south, including the New Orleans area where memories of 2021’s Hurricane Ida and a tornado in March linger.

Elsewhere, the huge system kicked off blizzard-like conditions across the Great Plains.

Several injuries were reported around Louisiana by authorities and more than 40,000 power outages statewide as of Wednesday night.

Punishing storms swept east Wednesday after killing a mother and son in the northwestern part of the state a day earlier. The system triggered a suspected tornado that killed a woman Wednesday in southeast Louisiana’s St. Charles Parish and another that struck parts of New Orleans and nearby Jefferson and St. Bernard parishes, including areas severely damaged by a March tornado.

A tornado hit New Iberia, Louisiana, lightly injuring five people and shattering windows in a multi-story building at Iberia Medical Center, the hospital said. As the night progressed, tornado threats eased in Mississippi, although some counties in Florida and Alabama remained under threat from severe weather.

New Orleans Emergency Manager Collin Arnold said businesses and residences in the city suffered extensive wind damage, mostly on the west bank of the Mississippi River. A house has collapsed. Four people were injured there, he said, adding: “The last word we had was that they were stable.”

Similar damage was reported nearby.

Several homes and businesses suffered catastrophic damage, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement from this large suburb west of New Orleans. Among the heavily damaged buildings was the Sheriff’s Office Training Academy building.

In St. Bernard Parish, where the March tornado wreaked havoc, Sheriff Jimmy Pohlman said the latest tornado damage covered an area of ​​about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers). Parish President Guy McInnis said damage was less than in the March tornado, although many roofs were blown away or damaged.

Authorities in St. Charles Parish, west of New Orleans, said a woman was found dead there after a suspected tornado struck the community of Killona along the Mississippi River on Wednesday, damaging homes. Eight people were taken to hospital with injuries, they said.

She was outside the residence, so we don’t know exactly what happened, St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne said of the slain woman. There was debris everywhere. She could have been hit. We don’t know for sure. But it was a horrible and very violent tornado.

About 450 miles away in northern Louisiana, it took authorities hours to find the bodies of a mother and child missing after a tornado swept away their mobile home Tuesday in Keithville, south of Shreveport.

You go to search a house and the house isn’t even there, so where are you looking? Governor John Bel Edwards told reporters, noting the challenge facing emergency responders as he walked a one-mile (1.6 kilometer) path of destruction in the Keithville countryside. He had issued an emergency declaration earlier in the day.

The Caddo Parish Coroners Office said the body of 8-year-old Nikolus Little was found late Tuesday evening in some woods and the body of his mother, Yoshiko A. Smith, 30, under the debris of the storm early Wednesday.

The Sheriff of Sheriffs of Caddo Parish. Casey Jones said the boy’s father went shopping before the storm hit. He just went shopping for his family, came home, and the house was gone, Jones said.

The storms battered Louisiana from north to south. In Union Parish, near the Arkansas line, Farmerville Mayor John Crow said a tornado on Tuesday night severely damaged an apartment complex where 50 families lived, wiping out a nearby trailer park with about 10 houses. It happened quickly, Crow said Wednesday, adding that about 30 homes were also damaged along nearby Lake Arbonne.

A suspected tornado reported Wednesday in New Iberia, southwest Louisiana, damaged several buildings at the New Iberia Medical Center, hospital officials said, with five people reporting minor injuries.

In nearby Rankin County, Mississippi, a suspected tornado destroyed four large chicken coops, including one holding 5,000 roosters, Sheriff Bryan Bailey said. Mobile homes in a park in Sharkey County, Mississippi were reduced to shredded debris.

The storm began its journey across the country by dumping heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada. Damage followed Tuesday when thunderstorms from the storm swept across Texas. At least five people were injured in the Dallas suburb of Grapevine, police spokeswoman Amanda McNew said.

Forecasters now expect the vast system to plague the upper Midwest with ice, rain and snow for days, and also move into central Appalachia and the northeast. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from Wednesday evening through Friday afternoon, depending on the timing of the storm. Residents from West Virginia to Vermont have been urged to watch for a possible heavy mix of snow, ice and sleet.

The system is notable for extending its impact zones from California to the northeast, said meteorologist Frank Pereira of the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland.

In the Black Hills of western South Dakota, snow has piled up to nearly 2 feet (60 centimeters) in some s (pts. They are shoveling for hours, said Vicki Weekly, who runs a historic hotel in the tourist and gambling town of Deadwood.. where some visitors still ventured to the casinos.

About 320 miles (520 kilometers) of Interstate 90 in South Dakota was closed Wednesday, and state officials warned drivers to stay off most freeways.

In northern Minnesota, heavy, wet snow left tree branches to sag and made driving hazardous on Wednesday. Weather Service meteorologist Ketzel Levens in Duluth said 6 to 8 inches (15 to 20 centimeters) of snow had accumulated in some areas.

McGill reported from New Orleans. Associated Press writers Stephen Groves in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Jamie Stengle in Dallas; Ken Miller in Oklahoma City; Jill Bleed in Little Rock, Arkansas; Julie Walker in New York; Sam Metz in Salt Lake City; Trisha Ahmed in Minneapolis; Jesse Bedayn in Denver; Margery Beck in Omaha, Nebraska; and Robert Jablon in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

This story has been edited to correct the spelling of Keithville.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Technology/wireStory/winter-us-storm-brings-warnings-tornadoes-blizzards-95208252 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos