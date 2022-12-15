Ukrainians urge US to back special tribunal to prosecute Russian leaders for crime of aggression





CN—

Ukrainian officials traveled to the United States last week to seek support for the creation of a special tribunal to prosecute senior Russian officials for the crime of aggression.

Although there are a number of different bodies working on accountability for war crimes and crimes against humanity, Ukrainian Ambassador-at-Large Anton Korynevych argued that these existing mechanisms do not do enough to ensure that decision-makers in Moscow be punished for their war against Ukraine. .

We have a loophole, an accountability gap, when we talk about accountability for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, Korynevych told CNN in Washington, DC, last week. Legally, there is currently no international mechanism that can investigate and prosecute the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

The idea of ​​such a tribunal has been supported by a number of European countries and the European Union. It was rebuffed by the International Criminal Court (ICC), which is carrying out its own investigation into reported war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine. Korynevych said the ICC has no jurisdiction to prosecute the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Lesia Zaburanna, Member of the Ukrainian Parliament, said that this is a matter of justice, which is the main demand of the Ukrainian people. About ten thousand civilians have been killed in the nearly ten months of conflict, she said.

When we met ordinary people in our country, they asked us about the responsibility of the main actors in this terrible tragedy and the main actors are the political and military leaders in Russia, Zaburanna told CNN.

The crime of aggression is a crime of leadership, Korynevych said. We believe that the main perpetrators, the main representatives of the political and military leadership of the Russian Federation, their crime is a crime of aggression. Their crime is a war crime of aggression, because this crime gave rise to all the other crimes.

In the United States, a bipartisan resolution was introduced in the House of Representatives by Representatives Bill Keating, a Democrat from Massachusetts, and Joe Wilson, a Republican from South Carolina, calling for the creation of a special court on crime of aggression, but administration officials have neither engaged nor rejected the idea.

We are carefully considering proposals for a special tribunal dedicated to the crime of aggression against Ukraine, a State Department spokesperson said. We seek to stay in tune with kyiv’s strongest partners as we consider Ukraine’s proposal for a special tribunal, as well as all other options to hold Russia and its leaders to account.

Korynevych and Zaburanna said they met with lawmakers, as well as state and justice department officials, to lobby for court support.

Ambassador David Scheffer, who served as the first US Ambassador at Large for War Crimes Issues, said at an event at the US Institute of Peace that the crime of aggression is a crime of aggression perpetuated by Russia each time it launches a missile or crosses Ukrainian territory.

Scheffer said he thinks there could be very close coordination between the International Criminal Court and the Special Court whereby the evidence is sorted, the target list of defendants is sorted, there will be overlaps and ultimately the court special will take the charge of assault, adding that the United States does this all the time with domestic courts.

There is an opportunity here and I just don’t believe it’s that difficult, he said, noting that there could be a tribunal established through a treaty agreement between the United Nations and the Ukrainian government. He said the tribunal could be negotiated in weeks and then in place by May or June, although the process of delivering justice would take many, many years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/14/politics/ukraine-special-tribunal-russia-crime-of-aggression/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos