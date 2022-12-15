Rates: UK borrowers face a serious reality check | interest rate





It has now been exactly one year since the Bank of England started raising rates from the record low of 0.1%. Threadneedle Street has raised its borrowing cost in each of its nine meetings since December 2021 and is now at 3.5% after a recent 0.5 point rise.

By historical standards nothing seems to happen. From the bank’s independence in 1997 until the onset of the financial crisis a decade later, interest rates did not fall below 5%. In the 1970s, 80s and early 90s, official borrowing rates were often double digits.

In the current tightening cycle, rates are unlikely to return above 10%. Financial markets believe it will peak at 4.75% next year after banks take further steps to lower inflation.

Still, the pace at which interest rates are rising and the dawning perception among borrowers that they will never be able to return to the emergency levels reached during the COVID-19 pandemic are bound to have an impact on an already weak economy. Interest rates have been at rock bottom for well over a decade since the 2007-08 financial crisis, and an entire generation has come to believe that very cheap loans are the norm. What’s more, many people bought homes with high debt-to-income ratios in the belief that mortgage rates would be permanently lower.

Those people have now seen rates rise more in the past 12 months than in any year since 1989, and now face a serious reality check. A fixed rate home loan will protect them for a while, but they will eventually have to refinance at a much higher rate.

As the minutes of the recent Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) show, the boom in the housing market is over. Buyer demand is weakening, with both Nationwide and Halifax reporting sharp monthly declines in property prices.

The good news for heavy borrowers is that two out of nine MPC members, Swati Dhingra and Silvana Tenreyo, voted to keep interest rates at 3%. The bad news is that most committees believe further rate hikes may be needed to sustainably bring inflation back to its 2% target. One member, Catherine Mann, supported the 0.75 point increase.

So it’s very likely that rates won’t start to come down again until the bank’s next meeting in February, when rates rise again and the MPC is confident that payroll pressures are definitely waning.

The message to borrowers is clear. Absent a fresh, unexpected shock, official rates are unlikely to return to 0.1% and they will have to adapt to a much tougher new environment.

