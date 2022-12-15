



Long Covid has contributed to the deaths of more than 3,500 people since the start of the pandemic, according to a report released Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It is the first official US estimate of the number of people who have died from the mysterious range of conditions plaguing people months after their first Covid infection. Long Covid played a role in less than 1% of the more than one million Covid-19 deaths recorded from January 2020 to June 2022, according to the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics report.

CDC analysts reviewed death certificates from January 2020 through June 2022 that listed Covid as a contributing or underlying cause of death. Analysts then took a closer look at those death certificates to identify language that has long indicated Covid played a role in the death.

The United States did not have an official diagnosis code for long Covid in place at the time of the study. As a result, analysts have chosen common terms for the condition, including “Chronic Covid”, “Long Covid”, “Long haul Covid”, “Long haul Covid”, and “Post Covid”, among others.

The authors said the report may underestimate the true number of deaths from long Covid, as clinical guidelines on how to identify and report the disease have changed over time. This means the study may have missed other key terms used on death certificates that indicate Covid has long played a role.

Long Covid deaths peaked at 3.8% of all Covid deaths in April 2022, according to the report. People aged 75 and over accounted for around 57% of the 2,490 long Covid deaths with detailed demographic information.

The long Covid death rate was highest among American Indians and Alaska Natives at 14.8 per 100,000. Overall, most people who died from long Covid, 78.5% , were white, according to the report. Ten percent were black and 7.8% were Hispanic.

Scientists still don’t fully understand what causes long Covid, and public health experts are still trying to figure out exactly how many people are affected in the United States. There is no official medical definition of long Covid in the United States yet, although it generally refers to a diverse array of symptoms that can persist for months after infection.

Long Covid can vary widely from mild to debilitating symptoms affecting multiple organ systems that prevent people from returning to work.

