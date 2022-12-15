China dominates the rare earth market. This American mine is trying to change that.





In the second stage, which MP Materials will soon begin to perform, the concentrate undergoes a process of roasting, leaching and chemical separation which purifies the high value minerals. The final product consists of individual oxides in the form of a fine powder.

MP prioritizes the production of a compound composed of neodymium and praseodymium, called NdPr, which represents about 99% of the rare earths in a rare earth magnet. But in the heavy rare earth separation project planned by MPs, it will also produce dysprosium, terbium and other heavy rare earths essential for magnetism and military equipment.

The third stage of the process converts the oxides into finished metals, alloys and magnets used in advanced technology. No US facility does this job. China accounts for 92% of metals, alloys and magnetism conversion, while Japan accounts for 6%.

But that too could be about to change. In September, MP completed the building envelope for the company’s future magnetic component manufacturing facility in Fort Worth. The company expects to be able to start producing metals and alloys next year and magnets around 2025.

Currently, Chinas Shenghe Resources Holding Co. Ltd, a minority investor in Mountain Pass with a 7.7% stake, is responsible for distributing the concentrated product from the mines to Chinese buyers. Ultimately, the finished magnets are sold to users around the world.

Rare earth ore or rock mined from Mountain Pass. These minerals are used to make the most advanced commercial and military technology magnets in the Americas. | PM materials

Mountain Pass alone will be able to supply all of the DoD’s rare earth needs, Litinsky predicted, which is a very small part of an overall market that Fortune predicts will reach $5.5 billion in 2028. .

Najieb-Locke did not rule out additional Defense Production Act investments at Mountain Pass or other mines in the future. The DoD recently invested in Lynas, an Australian rare earth mining company that operates in Australia and Malaysia. The Pentagon has invested nearly $200 million over the past two years in rare earths, specifically targeting neodymium and lanthanum, Najieb-Locke noted.

But she said the commercial market is lucrative and the Pentagons’ goal is to entice companies to invest their own money. We have already given an investment to the DPA, so we were now in patient mode to see where they go, because these things take time, she said.

Other companies have attempted to start rare earth mining and processing operations in other states, including Lynas and Utah-based Energy Fuels Inc., but so far none have even innovated. MP is the only one currently in operation and will remain so for some time, as commissioning a new mine can take years.

MP representatives agree that the effort must be led by the private sector if it is to survive market forces. What the Trump and Biden administrations have done is use the power of the bully pulpit to signal that this is very meaningful, Sloustcher said. But we think it has to be private sector led to be resilient.

On Capitol Hill, the effort to strengthen America’s supply chain now enjoys bipartisan support, Najieb-Locke said. Supply chain risk has been something we’ve talked about for years, but it became acute during the pandemic and the invasion of Ukraine only made it worse, she said. .

