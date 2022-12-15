UK weather: Engineers arrive in Shetland as thousands endure 3 days without power amid more snow and ice warnings | british news





As snow and ice continued to wreak havoc across Britain, leaving thousands of homes without power for three days, more engineers arrived by ferry to Shetland to make repairs.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution is working to reconnect approximately 2,800 homes in the region, but residents have been warned that if the cold spell continues, residents could lose power through the weekend.

Scotland’s government announced a major incident in Shetland on Tuesday after thousands of homes lost power amid plummeting temperatures.

SSEN Distribution added that a further 15 powerline crew arrived in Shetland on the first ferry from the mainland on Wednesday, bringing the total to 125 additional engineers with more engineers expected to support the local team.

Mark Macdonald, Regional Head of SSEN Distribution, said: It’s about restoring power to our customers.”

The company is also offering to reimburse food costs for all customers who currently do not have a power source, as well as reasonable lodging costs for priority service registered customers who are unable to make an alternative arrangement.

The Bureau of Meteorology has extended its yellow warning for snow and ice conditions covering northern Scotland and northeast England until noon on Friday.

A snow and ice warning has also been issued for the southwest until 10 a.m. Wednesday, meaning another tricky morning commute.

Met Office spokeswoman Becky White said there will be a risk of freezing across the country over the next few days.

“It can rain in the southwest and turn to snow when it reaches land.”

She added that we could see 1-2 cm of snow in lower places in the Southwest and 1-10 cm in higher places like Dartmoor and Exmoor.

Ice warnings have been issued until noon on Wednesday for parts of eastern England and Northern Ireland, including Belfast.

According to the Shetland Times, the government’s “resilience office” has met to discuss the effects of the island’s blackout.

Power company SSEN Distribution is working to restore supplies, but has warned that full restoration will only be possible by the weekend.

“It is clear that many properties will face a day without power,” said Attorney General Keith Brown.

A woman’s body was found in Shetland, Scotland, after heavy snow that day, but it is not yet known whether her death was related to the weather.

From Monday to Tuesday, temperatures of -17.3C were recorded in Braemar, Aberdeenshire, making it the coldest place in the UK for two days in a row.

White said areas under the latest weather warning could see up to 10 cm of new snow on highlands.

“We could see several centimeters of new snow accumulating,” she said. “It’s about 1-4cm in the highlands and 5-10cm in the highlands.”

Numerous schools across the UK were closed on Tuesday for two days due to cold weather due to heating failures, burst pipes and snow and ice.

Engineers in Sheffield said as of Tuesday evening, 100 homes needed to be reconnected to gas after nearly 2,000 homes in the city lost supply when a ruptured water main 11 days ago filled the local gas network with more than one million liters of gas. water.

