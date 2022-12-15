US cracks down on Chinese companies over security concerns





WASHINGTON The Biden administration on Thursday stepped up efforts to prevent the development of advanced semiconductors in China, blocking 36 other companies and organizations from accessing American technology.

The action, announced by the Commerce Department, is the latest step in the administrations campaign to restrict China’s access to technology that could be used for military purposes and underscored how limiting the flow of technology to global rivals has become an important part of United States foreign policy.

Administration officials say China has increasingly blurred the lines between its military and civilian industries, prompting the United States to impose restrictions on business dealings with Chinese companies that could fuel Beijing’s military ambitions. at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions, particularly over Taiwan.

In October, the administration announced sweeping limits on semiconductor exports to China, both by companies in the United States and in other countries that use American technology to make these products. He also imposed strict limits on technology exports to Russia in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Today, we build on the steps we took in October to protect the national security of the United States by severely limiting the PRC’s ability to leverage artificial intelligence, edge computing, and technology. other powerful commercially available technologies for military modernization and human rights abuses, Alan Estevez, Commerce’s Under Secretary for Industry and Security, said in a statement, referring to the People’s Republic from China.

Among the most notable companies added to the list is Yangtze Memory Technologies Corporation, a company said to be in talks with Apple to potentially supply components for the iPhone 14.

Congress has prepared legislation that would prevent the US government from buying or using semiconductors made by YMTC and two other Chinese chipmakers, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation and ChangXin Memory Technologies, because of their reported ties to the Chinese state security and intelligence organizations.

The US government has added companies to a so-called entity list that will severely restrict their access to certain products, software and technologies. The companies targeted are producers and sellers of technologies that could pose a significant security risk to the United States, such as advanced chips that are used to power artificial intelligence and hypersonic weapons, and components for drones and Iranian ballistic missiles, the Commerce Department said.

In an emailed statement, Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, said the United States was extending the concept of national security, abusing export control measures, engaging in discriminatory and unfair against companies from other countries and politicizing and militarizing economic and science-technology issues. This is blatant economic coercion and technology intimidation.

China will resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and institutions, he added.

On Monday, China filed a formal challenge to the Biden administration’s chip controls at the World Trade Organization, criticizing the restrictions as a form of trade protectionism.

The administration said some companies, including YMTC and its Japanese subsidiary, were added to the list because they posed a significant risk of transferring sensitive items to other US government-sanctioned companies, including Huawei Technologies and Hikvision. .

The Commerce Department said another entity, Tianjin Tiandi Weiye Technologies, was added for its role in aiding China’s crackdown and surveillance campaign on Uyghurs and other Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang region. in China, as well as for the supply of American products to Islamic revolutionary Iranians. Corps of Guards. US-based companies will now be prohibited from shipping products to these companies without first obtaining a special license.

Twenty-three of the entities in particular, those that supply advanced chips used for artificial intelligence and have close ties to China’s military and defense industry, and two Chinese companies that support the Russian military were hit by even stricter restrictions.

Companies will be subject to what is known as the Foreign Direct Product Rule, which will prevent them from purchasing products made anywhere in the world with the use of US technology or software, which would encompass the most global technology companies.

The administration also said it would lift restrictions on certain companies that had successfully passed U.S. government checks ensuring their products were not used for purposes the government deemed harmful to national security.

As part of the restrictions unveiled in October, the Biden administration placed dozens of Chinese companies on a watch list that required them to work with the US government to verify that their products were not being used for activities that would pose a security risk to the United States. States.

A total of 25 entities carried out these checks, in cooperation with the Chinese government, and were therefore removed from the list. Nine Russian parties that were unable to clear those checks have been added to the entity list, the department said.

A Commerce Department spokesperson said the actions demonstrate that the United States will defend its national security, but is also prepared to work cooperatively with companies and host governments to ensure compliance with U.S. export controls. .

In a separate announcement on Thursday morning, a government board that oversees audits of listed companies to protect investors’ interests said it had been granted full access for the first time in its history to inspect accounting firms headquartered is in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Kong.

The agency, called the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, said it was only a first step in ensuring the safety of Chinese companies for American investors. But the development marked a step toward a potential resolution to a years-long standoff between the United States and China over financial controls of state-owned companies. It also seemed to reduce the likelihood of major Chinese companies being automatically delisted from US stock exchanges in the coming years.

Congress passed a law in 2020 that would have forced Chinese companies to withdraw from US stock exchanges if US regulators were unable to inspect their audit reports for three consecutive years.

Erica Y. Williams, chairman of the board, said the announcement should not be misinterpreted as a good health check for businesses in China. Her staff identified many potential shortcomings in the companies they inspected, she said, although this was not an unexpected finding in a jurisdiction examined for the first time.

I want to be clear: this is the beginning of our work inspecting and investigating businesses in China, not the end, Ms. Williams said.

