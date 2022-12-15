1 in 4 adults in the UK struggle to keep their living room warm | UK cost of living crisis





A quarter of adults struggle to keep their living rooms warm, and many face high energy bills and go to bed early to stay comfortable this winter.

One study found that 23% of adults felt that their living room was sometimes, rarely, or never kept comfortably warm in the past two weeks.

According to data compiled by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), 63% of adults report using less gas and electricity due to rising cost of living, and 96% of adults are using less heat.

When asked what steps they are taking to stay warm this winter, 82% of adults said they are adding more clothing or blankets, 46% are using only a heated room, and 31% are using a hot water bottle or microwave warmer. and 27% go to bed earlier.

Respondents also said they use less tumble dryers and washing machines and use less baths or showers.

A survey of 4,962 households highlights the sacrifices Britons are making every day as prices of everything from food to energy rise sharply.

The ONS figure yesterday showed inflation for November to 10.7%, a slight relief from October’s 11.1%, but still well above the Bank of England’s 2% target.

The Guardian said this week that the government is belatedly launching a home energy efficiency and cost-saving campaign starting on the 11th.

However, many households have already cut back on usage, with 34% of all adults reporting that reducing their home heating has had a negative impact on their health or well-being as a result.

According to the First Impact of Winter Pressure report, 16% of adults are worried they will run out of food before they have money to buy more, and 19% have cut back on their meals. Studies show that 17% of people are eating food that is past its use-by date.

With the NHS under severe pressure, one in five people reported waiting for a hospital appointment, examination, or starting to seek treatment through health services.

The survey results come after Citizens Advice reported that the monthly number of people who helped with energy-related issues and concerns hit an all-time high in November.

