Treasury further constrains Russia’s financial services sector





Sanctions increase pressure on two top financial institutions in Russia

WASHINGTON Today, the U.S. Department of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) adds 18 entities related to the Russian Federation’s financial services sector to the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN List). These designations, along with the State Department simultaneously designating a top Russian oligarch, his network, and more than 40 additional individuals linked to the Russian Federal Government (GoR), are part of the US government’s efforts to further limit the GoR’s ability to finance its unconscionable war of choice against Ukraine. Today’s actions also largely complement those of our international partners.

Since the brutal large-scale invasion of Russia began in February 2022, the Treasury has taken unprecedented steps to isolate Russia from the global financial system, with severe short- and long-term effects on its economy. The Russian economy is expected to contract this year and continue to contract in 2023; beyond that, lost investment, export controls and constraints on Russia’s real economy will inhibit Russia’s growth prospects for years to come. Banking sanctions have also undermined funding for import substitution targets and imports of key components. As such, Russia has had to increase its reliance on its international reserves for defense industry support and production, as well as to cushion the impact of wars on the public.

By sanctioning other major Russian banks, we continue to reinforce Russia’s isolation from global markets, said Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson. Today’s designations by the United States, along with actions taken by our international partners, will further hamper the Putin regime’s ability to finance its horrific war against Ukraine.

TARGETING ENTITIES IN THE FINANCIAL SERVICES SECTOR IN RUSSIA

With the US State Department’s designation of one of Russia’s richest men, Vladimir Potanin (Potanin), and associated individuals, OFAC designated Public Joint Stock Company Rosbank (Rosbank), a commercial bank based in Russia that Potanin acquired earlier this year. The Central Bank of the Russian Federation considers Rosbank to be a systemically important credit institution for the GoR. The UK and Canada nominated Rosbank earlier this year.

Rosbank was designated pursuant to Executive Order (EO) 14024 for operating or having operated in the financial services sector of the economy of the Russian Federation. Along with this action, the Treasury issued Russia-related General License (GL) 58, authorizing all transactions that are usually incidental and necessary to the liquidation of transactions involving Rosbank, or any entity in which Rosbank directly or indirectly holds , a 50% or more interest, until 12:01 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on March 15, 2023. In addition, the Treasury issued Russia-related GL 59, allowing the phasing out of certain securities and derivatives trading until 12:01 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. , March 15, 2023. The Treasury also issued an amended GL 8E, adding Rosbank to the authorization, which allows certain blocked financial institutions to process energy-related transactions. Since the beginning of the war, OFAC has issued broad GLs to authorize certain transactions related to agricultural products, agricultural equipment, drugs and medical devices, as well as transactions related to energy.

OFAC is also adding 17 subsidiaries of VTB Bank Public Joint Stock Company (VTB Bank), Russia’s second-largest bank, to the SDN list. VTB Bank was designated in February 2022 and all entities 50% or more owned, directly or indirectly, by VTB Bank are blocked by operation of law in accordance with EO 14024, even if not designated by OFAC. Today’s action identifying additional VTB Bank subsidiaries helps strengthen compliance with existing sanctions. These subsidiaries of VTB Bank have been designated pursuant to EO 14024 to be owned or controlled by, or to act or purport to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, VTB Bank, whose ownership and interests in the property are blocked in accordance with EO 14024. The 17 entities are:

Aktsionernoe Obshchestvo SG-Development, a Russia-based entity engaged in real estate business. Embassy Development Limited, a UK-based entity engaged in financial activities. Estate Management Company Limited, a Russia-based entity engaged in real estate business. ITC Consultants Cyprus Limited, a Cyprus-based entity that provides management consultancy services. Joint Stock Company Citybike, a Russian personal travel and leisure company that rents out consumer goods. Joint Stock Company VTB Development, a Russia-based entity that provides business and management consulting services. Kordex Joint Stock Company, a Russia-based entity engaged in business and management consulting activities. VTB Commercial Finance Limited Liability Company, a financial institution based in Russia. VTB Infrastructure Investments Limited Liability Company, a Russia-based entity engaged in business support services business. Megacom Limited Liability Company, a Russia-based entity engaged in building construction. Obshchestvo S Ogranichennoi Otvetstvennostyu Dolgovoi Tsentr, a Russia-based entity engaged in business support services business. Obshchestvo S Ogranichennoi Otvetstvennostyu Proekt, a Russia-based entity engaged in real estate business. Obshchestvo S Ogranichennoi Otvetstvennostyu VTB Syryevye Tovary Kholding, a Russia-based entity engaged in non-specialized wholesale. Ryabinovaya OOO, a Russia-based entity engaged in real estate business. VB-Service Company Limited, a Russia-based entity engaged in real estate business. VTB Leasing Joint Stock Company, a Russia-based entity engaged in leasing. VTB Real Estate Limited Liability Company, a Russia-based entity engaged in real estate business. IMPLICATIONS OF SANCTIONS

As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of the above persons that are in the United States or in the possession or control of US persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. In addition, all entities owned, directly or indirectly, 50% or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. All transactions by U.S. Persons or within (or in transit of) the United States that involve the property or interest in the property of Designated or Blocked Persons are prohibited except as authorized by a general or specific license issued by the ‘OFAC, or exempt. These prohibitions include making any contribution or supply of funds, goods or services by, to or for the benefit of any Blocked Person and receiving any contribution or supply of funds, goods or services from such person.

OFAC’s sanctioning authority and integrity arises not only from OFAC’s ability to designate and add individuals to the SDN List, but also from its willingness to remove individuals from the SDN List in accordance with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about positive behavior change. For more information on the process for requesting removal from an OFAC list, including the SDN list, please refer to OFAC Question 897. Detailed information on the process for submitting a request to be removed from an OFAC sanctions list.

Identifying information about sanctioned individuals and entities or assets identified today.

