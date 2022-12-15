Up to 100,000 nurses in UK strike last resort over pay | business and economic news





Nurses in the UK have staged an unprecedented one-day strike as a last resort in the fight for better wages and working conditions.

Up to 100,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are out of work from 08:00 GMT to 20:00 GMT Thursday after rejecting a government stipend offer.

RCN’s industrial action is part of a growing wave of strikes by public and private sector employees.

Picket lines were set up at major state hospitals, including Guys and St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust in London.

Ameera, a senior nurse in London, told AFP we did not choose industrial action lightly.

This strike is the first in the 106-year history of the RCN union.

I was tired. Tired, added the nurse. The nurse asked not to give her last name. We need pay raises now to make ends meet.

cost of living crisis

The UK is currently grappling with a cost of living crisis, with rapid inflation outpacing wage growth.

Union leaders and health workers also said nurses were overworked due to staff shortages as the state-run National Health Service (NHS) battled a backlog of appointments exacerbated by cancellations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Neonatal and pediatric intensive care units as well as chemotherapy, dialysis, intensive care and high-dependence wards are covered.

But during the strike, other services will be scaled back to Christmas staff levels, RCN said.

Interim CEO of NHS Providers, Saffron Cordery, said NHS Trusts are doing everything they can to reduce the impact on patients.

The picture will be different nationally as trust leaders coordinate service levels with local unions, she added.

care troubles

Health chiefs have warned unions that the strike could reduce health care levels, as seasonal respiratory illnesses like the flu are putting strain on already extended services.

England’s National Cancer Commissioner, Cally Palmer, has urged unions to waive cancer surgery on strike, while England’s Chief Nursing Officer has expressed concern over plans to staff the strike.

In a letter to RCN, Ruth May heard from colleagues that she was concerned about the assumption that RCN implied that night shift workers were safe on the day shift.

Ward activities during the day are very different from night activities.

This decision has the potential to significantly affect the safety of patient care. [for example, by impacting delivery of intravenous antibiotics on time, patient observations and medication rounds]she added.

Medical unions say members are skipping meals, struggling to feed their families and leaving the NHS in droves.

The RCN wants pay rises well above inflation, which surged to a 41-year high of 11.1% in October, which dipped slightly to 10.7% last month.

The government is claiming it cannot afford the demands, and Health Secretary Steve Barclay said the strike was “deeply regrettable.”

RCN Secretary General Pat Cullen offered to call off the strike if Barclay agreed to talks.

Barclay, however, insisted that while open to dialogue on the broader issue, the salary agreement had been recommended by an independent review body and would not be reopened.

recommended salary increase

The NHS Pay Review Body last year recommended a pay rise of at least £1,400 ($1,740) on top of a 3 per cent pay increase, he said.

Additional pay increases mean taking money away from frontline services at a time when we are dealing with record waiting lists as a result of the pandemic, he added.

Key opposition Labor leader Keir Starmer called the strike a disgrace to the Conservative government.

Accident and ER nurse Mark Boothroyd, 37, said the cost of living crisis is making it difficult for nurses to pay bills, transportation and rent.

Low pay means newly qualified nurses have only a year or two to leave the profession, said Boothroyd, who works at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London.

As a result, unfilled vacancies put great pressure on the rest of the staff, many of whom reported stress-induced mental health problems.

He added that the situation was dire and could not be allowed to continue.

