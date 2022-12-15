Russia: US air defense systems could be targets in Ukraine





KYIV, Ukraine (AP) The Russian Foreign Ministry warned on Thursday that if the United States delivered sophisticated air defense systems to Ukraine, those systems and any accompanying crews would be a legitimate target for the military Russian, a direct threat that was quickly dismissed by Washington. .

The exchange of statements reflected soaring Russian-American tensions amid fighting in Ukraine, which is now in its 10th month.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the United States effectively became a party to the war by supplying arms to Ukraine and training its troops. She added that if information about US intentions to supply Kyiv with a Patriot surface-to-air missile system turns out to be true, it would become a further US provocation and expand US involvement in hostilities, leading to possible consequences.

All weapons systems supplied to Ukraine, including the Patriot, as well as the personnel who maintain them, have been and will remain legitimate priority targets for the Russian armed forces, Zakharova said.

Asked about the Russian warning, Pentagon spokesman Air Force Gen. Pat Ryder replied that the United States was not going to allow Russian comments to dictate aid. to the security we provide to Ukraine.

I find it ironic and very telling that officials from a country that brutally attacked its neighbor in an unlawful and unprovoked invasion, through a campaign that deliberately targets and kills innocent civilians and destroys civilian infrastructure they choose to use words like provocateur to describe defensive systems meant to save lives and protect civilians, Ryder said.

US officials said on Tuesday that Washington was close to approving the sending of a battery of Patriot missiles to Ukraine, finally agreeing to an urgent request from desperate Ukrainian leaders for more robust weapons to shoot down incoming Russian missiles that have crippled much of the country’s vital infrastructure. An official announcement is expected soon.

Operating and maintaining a Patriot battery requires up to 90 soldiers, and for months the United States has been reluctant to provide the complex system because sending US forces to Ukraine to operate the systems is a failure for the administration of President Joe Biden.

Even without the presence of US service personnel to train Ukrainians in the use of the system, concerns remain that the deployment of the missiles could provoke Russia or risk that a projectile fired could strike inside the Russia and further aggravate the conflict.

Russia has repeatedly claimed that its forces struck Western-supplied weapons in Ukraine, but these claims have been impossible to independently verify.

Ukraine has so far been cautious in reacting to reports.

Hanna Maliar, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister, told reporters Thursday in Kyiv that the delivery of such weapons remains sensitive not only for Ukraine, but also for our partners, and that only President Volodymyr Zelenskyy or the Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov would make an official announcement on such an agreement.

White House and Pentagon leaders have consistently said providing Ukraine with additional air defenses is a priority, and Patriot missiles have been under consideration for some time. As winter approached and Russian bombardment of civilian infrastructure intensified, an official said, the idea became a higher priority.

So far, the United States and other NATO allies have provided Ukraine with short- and medium-range air defense systems that can shoot down Russian planes and drones, but not ballistic missiles and cruising.

Ukraine’s electricity supplier said on Thursday that the country’s energy system had a large electricity deficit and that emergency shutdowns had been applied in some regions as temperatures hovered around or below freezing.

Public grid operator Ukrenergo warned in a statement on Facebook that damage to energy infrastructure from Russian attacks is compounded by inclement weather, including snow, ice and high winds.

The southern Ukrainian city of Kherson was completely without power after Russian shelling on Thursday, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the office of the Ukrainian president, who wrote on Telegram. He added that two people were killed in the attacks.

Heavy shelling of the city’s Korabelny district was still ongoing in the afternoon, and Russian shells hit 100 meters (yards) from the regional administration building, he said.

Amid attacks on infrastructure and power cuts across the country, seven civilians were killed and 19 injured on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a report released by the Ukrainian president’s office.

The head of Donetsk province in eastern Ukraine, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said Russian strikes the day before had killed two civilians and injured seven others.

Kremlin-backed authorities in the region, which was illegally annexed by Moscow in September, announced that Russia had taken control of 80% of the town of Marinka, seen as key to Ukrainian hopes of retaking the regional capital under Russian control, Donetsk.

Moscow-based Donetsk Mayor Aleksei Kulemzin said on Thursday the city center had been hit by the most massive strike since the area came under the control of Russian-backed separatists in 2014.

Writing on Telegram, Kulemzin said 40 Ukrainian rockets hit Donetsk on Thursday morning, noting that multi-story residential buildings were hit and fires broke out at a hospital and a university campus.

Elsewhere, Ukrainian forces shelled Kursk province in western Russia, according to regional governor Roman Starovoyt. Six shells reportedly hit a farm in the provincial district of Belovsky, which borders the Ukrainian province of Sumy. There were no casualties, Starovoyt wrote on Telegram.

In other developments Thursday:

The European Union said it had approved a new sanctions package aimed at increasing pressure on Russia for war. The package was approved after days of deliberations at a meeting of bloc ambassadors from the 27 nations.

Russia has continued to strengthen its military presence in Belarus, a senior Ukrainian military official said. According to Brig. General Oleksiy Hromov, Russian units undergo combat training and coordination in Belarus, with the Kremlin using Belarusian officers and training grounds to improve the combat capability of existing units, as well as to train newly created units.

Speaking at a press briefing, Hromov said the likelihood of a Russian offensive from Belarus remains low, but stressed that the transfer of Russian weapons to Belarus is underway, including three carrier planes of hypersonic missiles, a set of tanks and a long-range radar detection aircraft.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the Vatican apologized for a statement Pope Francis made in a recent interview in which he named two Russian ethnic minorities, the Chechens and the Buryats, as the biggest attendees. cruel to the war in Ukraine.

During a briefing, Zakharova quoted what she said was a message from the Vatican apologizing to the Russian side for the pope’s comments. Zakharova welcomed the message, saying it showed the Vatican’s ability to conduct dialogue and listen to interlocutors. A Vatican spokesman will only say that there had been diplomatic contacts on this subject.

___

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/eed3a0fc72e8197182e78dcc73ade45e

