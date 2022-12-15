UK Member of Parliament achieves 450,000 overseas trips through Backbench Group





A handful of British MPs in London make overseas visits collectively worth tens of thousands of pounds each year, paid for by private companies or foreign governments with questionable human rights records.

The visits mainly come from MP memberships in the obscure country APPG, set up by backbench MPs to build closer ties with foreign countries that POLITICO is currently investigating.

Legislators involved argue that all-party congressional groups can play a key role in building overseas connections, and that foreign travel complements their duties as domestic legislators.

However, there are significant differences in the amount of time different members of Congress choose to dedicate to this type of international travel. Trips are often made during recess as well as during parliamentary meetings.

According to POLITICO’s analysis, there are currently around 10 Super Members who have signed over 20 different “National APPG” roles. Some have accepted dozens of free international trips paid for by foreign governments or corporations while in Congress.

According to official records, this small group of backbench politicians have made a total of more than 453,000 foreign tours since entering Congress. The actual figure is likely higher, as lawmakers have been required to declare the value of gifts and entertainment since 2009.

Data includes:

Seven trips by Martin Vickers, a Conservative MP, accompanied by his wife or an anonymous adviser.

Labor John Spellar made three trips over six days, including a week-long visit to Singapore.

Since Mark Menzies entered Congress in 2010, he has made 70,800 trips in 2016 alone, including six other trips.

SNP Angus Brendan MacNeil’s one trip to Hong Kong was the most expensive single trip at $10,359.

Daniel Kawczynski has made 20 trips in 17 years, including visits to Morocco, Albania and Mauritania paid for by mining and chemical manufacturing companies.

SNP’s Lisa Cameron has made 13 trips over the past seven years, including two trips to New York over three weeks.

DUP’s Ian Paisley Jr. has traveled three times to Sri Lanka and three times to the Maldives.

Since entering Congress in 2005, Mark Pritchard has made 84,680 visits. He made six overseas tours in 2015 and seven in 2016, and visited Qatar three times in the past three years.

Since Andrew Rosindell became an MP in 2001, he has visited Gibraltar 16 times, sometimes more than once a year, and to 29 countries in total.

Ten trips by Conservative MP Sheryll Murray with an anonymous staff member.

There is a wider pattern of these MPs frequently traveling to countries known as tax havens, petrochemical producers or luxury destinations including the Channel Islands, Gulf states, San Marino and the Norfolk Islands in the Pacific.

Members’ contributions to these countries in Congress have varied. Some praised the places they visited. Some are not mentioned at all. Others embraced hospitality from foreign governments that they had previously criticized.

Almost all declared visits were worth 1,000 or more.

The trips were all publicly declared under the Parliamentary Rules on Gifts and Entertainment, but activists questioned the MP’s activities abroad.

Rose Whiffen, spokeswoman for Transparency International, said APPG could help inform the debate, but “is a well-known channel for private companies and foreign governments to directly reach lawmakers and colleagues.”

She added: A foreign tour funded by a foreign government carries the clear risk of creating the perception or reality that the judgment of lawmakers is influenced by the generosity of the host country.”

John O’Connell, President of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, added:

“These trips were well worth the taxpayer’s money, but on the taxpayer’s time. Members of Congress must ensure that foreign travel does not interfere with their responsibilities at home.”

However, MPs contacted by POLITICO argued that international travel is a legitimate and valuable part of their duties as backbench members, and that travel is often dispersed over years in Congress. They said the itinerary was full of political and cultural visits that could help them deepen their understanding of foreign affairs and build closer ties.

Vickers noted that exchange visits by members of parliament were essential to building relations between Britain and other countries, and that he paid for his wife’s travels, except for a recent visit to Gibraltar.

Still, while countries with controversial records on human rights, such as Qatar and Saudi Arabia, pay for a lot of travel, some institutions that pay for travel have links to authoritarian regimes, such as the European Azerbaijan Association.

“For a certain group of MPs who don’t have many career prospects, these trips are essentially seen as a great way to spend leisure time,” said the former foreign minister.

According to a report by the House of Commons standards committee earlier this year, “The rapid increase in the number of APPGs…created conditions for inappropriate influence and access.”

In the case of foreign travel, the commission said, “it is difficult to avoid accusations” that foreign governments are attempting to “buy good opinion” of their countries or governments. I can accept that kind of hospitality.

One of the MPs, Ian Paisley Jr, has previously been reprimanded for not properly reporting international travel.

Graham Lanktree contributed reporting.

