The nominees for the 2022 American Football Player of the Year awards





BIOSTEEL FEMALE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

The five USWNT nominees were instrumental in qualifying the teams for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics after winning the Concacaf W Championship in Monterrey, Mexico.

As the reigning BioSteel US Soccer Player of the Year, Horan earned another nomination for the award after a standout year marked by her achievements with the USWNT as well as winning the UEFA Womens Champions League with Olympique Lyon. For the USWNT, Horan continued to stand out as a key midfielder and leader for the United States. She has started all 14 games she has played in 2022, clocking in for 979 minutes and scoring one goal, this one on a deft dribbling move against Nigeria in a friendly.

Lavelle returns for a second straight nomination after dazzling as one of the most entertaining and productive midfielders in the world. She started in 15 of the 16 games she played for the United States and had a career-high six assists during the year, which ranked her second overall for the team. while also scoring four goals. For OL Reign, she played 1,558 minutes in 18 games to help the club win the 2022 NWSL Shield while scoring five goals and registering one assist.

Morgan earns her seventh overall Player of the Year nomination and first since 2019 after enjoying a historic year for club and country. Her first matches with the USWNT this year were in the Concacaf W Championship, which she kicked off with two goals in the United States’ opener of the tournament before capping it all with the winning goal in the championship final. as she converted a penalty. kick to defeat Canada 1-0. For expansion team San Diego Wave FC, Morgan scored a career-high 15 goals in the regular season, which earned him the NWSL Golden Boot and was a runner-up for the NWSL MVP. .

Pugh, 24, had perhaps the USWNT’s brightest year, scoring seven goals with seven assists, and was perhaps the most dangerous player for the United States in the majority of games played. she played. Her seven goals were the most goals she had ever scored for the national team in a calendar year, and her team-leading seven assists tied a career high after she also scored seven in his first year in the USWNT in 2016. Pugh had a stellar NWSL. season in which she scored 11 goals and had six assists for the Chicago Red Stars and was an MVP runner-up for the second year in a row.

With a team-leading 11 international goals in 2022, Smith, 22, became the youngest player to lead the USWNT in scoring in a calendar year since 21-year-old Mia Hamm did so with 10 goals in 1993. Scored her first career hat trick on April 9 against Uzbekistan, becoming the youngest USWNT player since 2000 and the fifth youngest to score a hat trick in history of the USWNT. Smith also scored against Colombia (2), Jamaica (2), Nigeria (2), England (in the USA game at a packed Wembley Stadium) and Germany (2-1 win United States to end the year). Smith enjoyed a trophy-laden end to the NWSL season in which she was named the youngest MVP in league history after scoring 14 regular season goals. She then scored in the NWSL title match to earn Championship Game MVP honors while leading Portland Thorns FC to their third league title.

