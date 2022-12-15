FTSE 100 Live: FTSE 100 Live: Pound falls as interest rates rise by 0.5%. Gasoline price soars 6x, Fed warns of interest rates





1671121044 That’s it. Tomorrow: UK Retail Sales and EU Inflation

That concludes today’s live blog coverage on the day the Bank of England raised interest rates to its highest level in 14 years.

The Evening Standard City desk will be back at 7:00 AM tomorrow. Further details on UK retail sales data will shed light on the health of the retail sector ahead of the crucial Christmas trading period. In addition, inflation data for Germany and the EU is more extensive.

1671120607FTSE 100 Down 48 Points: Evening Wrap

The FTSE 100 fell 48 points to 7,448 near the end of the trading session in London after the Bank of England decided to raise rates by 0.5%.

The news sent the FTSE down and so did the pound.

Online supermarket Ocado lost the most, down about 4 per cent, followed by packers DS Smith and Associated British Foods, down 3.5 per cent and 3.2 per cent, respectively.

Laith Khalaf, Head of Investment Analytics at AJ Bell, said: Now, there’s good reason to think we’re coming out of the inflation peak, but there are still risks emanating from energy prices and labor markets.

So 2023 could be about how central banks react to tighter but more moderate inflation. Raising interest rates when inflation is in the double digits is less controversial.

Raising interest rates hurts, but most people nod sullenly and mumble about bigger gains. If inflation is still above the 2% target but falls to more moderate levels, the interest rate committee could come under pressure to ease the situation. Most people will tolerate 3% inflation if mortgage rates go down.

1671119620 Duty free shopping is simply a gift for growth, argues Ed Vaizey MP.

Not only are UK spending shifting towards the EU, but global brands are also revising their capital investment plans due to a lack of duty-free shopping, MP Ed Vaizey wrote in today’s Standard.

Last week, Jeremy Hunt announced Edinburgh Reforms to transform the UK’s financial services sector, capture the benefits of Brexit and spur growth.

It was an important step by the Prime Minister to support the UK’s financial services industry and ensure its international competitiveness. But many other industries also offer opportunities to support post-Brexit growth, with towns and cities across the country reaping tremendous benefits. A similar opportunity is VAT retail export planning or duty-free shopping.

The Chancellor’s efforts to restore confidence by canceling many elements of the mini-budget were crucial to regaining stability. However, by ignoring demands to reopen duty-free stores, it also missed a key opportunity for growth.

Read more: Duty-free shopping is simply a gift for growth, insists Ed Vaizey MP.

1671115388US stock market closes lower on concerns about further rate hikes

US stocks fell in opening hours on Wall Street as investors freaked out over the Fed’s guidance to continue tightening monetary policy.

The Nasdaq was down 1.42%, the S&P 500 was down 0.92% and the Dow Jones was down 0.57%.

The European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BOE) decided to raise the benchmark interest rate by 0.5% today.

Daniel McCormack, Research Director at Macquarie Asset Management commented: “The ECB has also downgraded its growth outlook and, like the Bank of England, is being forced to tighten monetary policy even though the euro area economy is probably in a recession.

The ECB expects a recession to be short-lived and shallow, but a lot will depend on the evolution of inflation here. We expect the Eurozone economy to remain in recession until mid-2023, before steadily recovering from the second half of the year.

1671111321European Central Bank raises Eurozone rates from 0.50% to 2%

The European Central Bank has become the latest major monetary policy maker to raise rates and make its own fight against inflation less aggressive.

The ECB voted for a 0.50% hike, at 2% more moderate than the 0.75% hikes adopted in October and September.

This is the fourth increase in eurozone interest rates in 2022 and was widely expected by the market.

1671110434 Bank of England Rate Hike: Mortgage Impact Explained

The decision by the Bank of England to raise interest rates by 0.50 per cent will be felt by holders of variable rate mortgages in London and across the UK. Here’s a look at The Standards Business editor Jonathan Prynn’s impact.

Only borrowers with trackers or variable mortgages that move according to the bank’s benchmark rate are initially affected. There are thought to be around 200,000 mortgages of this type in the capital (about 20% of the total).

That would increase the monthly payment bill from 1482.22 to 1548.09 by 65.87 on a typical 250,000 London tracker mortgage running over 20 years, increasing annual household costs by 790.

For the larger 300,000 loan, the increase is 79.04 from 1778.66 to 1857.70, and for those with a 500,000 mortgage, the increase is 2964.44 to 3096.17, 132.26.

Most borrowers are protected by a two-year or five-year fixed rate, but the bank said earlier this week that about 4 million mortgage holders will be exposed to higher rates next year when cheaper fixed-rate deals expire. The latest data from analyst Moneyfacts showed Thursday the average two-year fixed rate was 5.83% and the five-year average was 5.63%.

Mark Harris, CEO of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients, said: You can extend the term of your mortgage or change it to interest only or partial interest/partial repayment.

These adjustments will have impact, but borrowers can do this in the short term and, when the opportunity arises, return to full repayment and overpay to get back on track.

Read the full report on the latest rate hike here.

1671108445Pound hurts as the Bank of England eases rate hikes amid a tripartite split among policymakers.

The pound fell on global currency markets after the Bank of England voted for a modest rate hike of 0.50%, with only one in nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee deciding to stick with the 0.75% rate hike.

The decision raised the UK’s base rate to 3.5%, the highest level since the 2008 financial crisis. There were 3 opponents of the 9 strong MPCs and the other 2 called for rates to be kept at 3%.

This has caused markets to revisit where UK rates could peak in the fight against inflation and raise expectations for a 0.25% hike at the BoE’s next policy meeting.

The pound fell 0.8% to $1.2316 as traders embraced the announcement.

1671106912At a Glance: Bank of England Fighting Inflation

Here’s the Bank of England’s battle to get double-digit inflation back to the government-specified target of 2%.

As the chart shows, inflation has been well above that level throughout 2022. Rising energy costs after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have soared to a 40-year high, but inflation may have peaked just above that level this week after the consumer price index eased to 10.7% in November.

Higher interest rates are a key tool for policy makers to combat inflation and increase the cost of millions of financial products, from mortgages to loans that track base rates.

Analysts React to Bank of England Rate Hike

City analysts shared their reaction to the Bank of England rate hike, with six members of the Monetary Policy Committee voting for a 50 basis point hike, one for a 75 point increase and two for no change.

Marcus Dixon, UK Housing Research Director at Agent JLL, said: We expect bank rates to peak at around 4.5 per cent, lower than some had predicted a few months ago. This is consistent with assumptions in house price forecasts, where prices are expected to fall by 6% in 2023 across the UK before starting to recover in 2024.

Hussain Mehdi, Macro and Investment Strategist at HSBC Asset Management, said: This is reflected in today’s wide range of voting decisions. A downward shift to 0.5% is reasonable and we think the MPC will take a more cautious route in 2023 as it assesses the impact of previous tightening on the weakening economy.

Douglas Grant, Group CEO of Manx Financial Group PLC, said: Review your existing loan situation and make sure you are prepared. Slowing inflation data this week suggested that we may have peaked, but the numbers still stand out and indicate that a start to 2023 will be difficult for many small businesses.

Colin Dyer, Financial Planning Specialist at abrdn, said: Another rate hike would be a bigger blow for borrowers struggling to stand on their feet under undeniable financial pressure on current cash-strapped households.

The fall statement did little to eliminate most money worries, especially as the tax freeze left some people facing higher tax bills for years to come. Moreover, blinding inflation isn’t going to ease any time soon, so those who can save should do what they can to protect their finances for the future.

1671106498BoE of England’s 0.5% Rate Hike Raises Borrowing Costs to Highest Since 2008

UK interest rates are at their highest level since the 2008 financial crisis.

It came after the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3 for 0.5%. In a larger move adopted by the MPC at their last meeting, two members put rates on hold and one called for a 0.75% increase.

The vote comes as the BoE battles double-digit inflation to get back to its official target of 2%.

