Senate passes legislation to ban TikTok from US government devices





CN—

The Senate on Wednesday passed legislation to ban TikTok from US government devices, in an effort to limit perceived information security risks stemming from the social media app.

The unanimous consent vote approved the No TikTok on Government Devices Act, a bill drafted by Republican Senator from Missouri Josh Hawley.

The move marks the latest step by lawmakers against the short-form video app that has become popular with more than a billion users worldwide. US officials are concerned that TikToks user data could end up in the hands of the Chinese government due to that country’s influence over TikToks’ parent company, ByteDance.

A companion bill was introduced in the House last year by Colorado Republican Representative Ken Buck. It still needs to be approved by members of the House Oversight Committee.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday it’s not yet clear whether the chamber will pass the TikTok bill in light of its passage through the Senate, saying lawmakers are consulting with House officials. White on his language.

Once again, Senator Hawley has moved forward with legislation to ban TikTok on government devices, a proposal that does nothing to advance US national security interests, a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement. We hope that instead of continuing down this path, he will urge the administration to move forward on a deal that would genuinely address his concerns.

The latest legislative action comes as TikTok and the US government brokered a deal that could allow the app to continue serving US users. There have been years of closed-door talks between TikTok and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, as well as recent reports of delays in negotiations.

Some lawmakers have expressed frustration with an apparent lack of progress in those talks. After Wednesday’s vote, Virginia Democratic Senator Mark Warner, an outspoken TikTok critic, said of the process: My patience is at an end.

On Tuesday, U.S. lawmakers led by Republican Florida Senator Marco Rubio introduced a bill to ban TikTok in the U.S. more broadly, as well as other apps based in or under the substantial influence of countries deemed to be foreign adversaries, including China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba and Venezuela. In introducing the bill, Rubio also indicated some frustration, saying the federal government has yet to take a single meaningful action on it.

But several senators, including Warner and Hawley, stopped short of endorsing Rubios’ proposal. On Thursday, Hawley said he would be fine if the US government and TikTok reached an agreement to protect US user data. But if they don’t, I think they’ll have to consider tougher measures, Hawley said.

In the past two weeks, at least seven states have said they will ban public employees from using the app on government devices, including Alabama, Maryland, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Dakota South, Utah and Texas. (Another state, Nebraska, banned TikTok from public devices in 2020.)

Some US government agencies have independently taken steps to limit the use of TikTok among their employees. Already, the US military, State Department and Department of Homeland Security have restricted the app to government-owned devices. But Wednesday’s bill would apply to the entire federal workforce.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/15/tech/senate-tiktok-ban-devices/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos