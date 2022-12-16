TUI Launches Fully Funded Pilot Training Scheme in UK





TUI Airways has opened recruitment for its latest pilot training plan, set to begin in September 2023. A total of 30 cadet pilots are expected to train and fly the airline’s Boeing 737 aircraft during the 19-month program.

Uniquely, the plan is fully funded by TUI Airways, so trainees do not need to make any financial commitments in advance. Training costs are recovered from the pilot’s salary for the first four years of employment as a cadet pilot. TUI Airways has confirmed that under the airline’s current pay structure, after deductions for this period will be £32,867 ($40,862) per year.

Short video of the day

With airlines around the world struggling with pilot recruitment, this is a surefire way to increase interest and attract aspiring pilots into the industry. TUI Airways also aims to increase the diversity of its pilot community and provide opportunities to those who cannot afford the hefty costs up front. The average cost of education in the UK is currently around £100,000 ($124,000).

Photo: TUI Airlines

TUI’s Chief Airline Officer Marco Ciomperlik congratulated the news and said:

“We are excited to launch this initiative in the UK and look forward to welcoming future pilots. Diversity is a steadfast agenda at TUI and we aspire to attract new talent from a diverse range of lives and challenges, and to think differently in other areas such as innovation, sustainability, engineering and ultimately what we serve our customers. ”

BALPA was equally happy with the plan. Union Secretary General Martin Chalk said:

“The best indicator of a future star aviator is aptitude for learning the necessary skills and professional determination, not billions of dollars or access to gender, religion or heritage.”

How to apply

The recruitment process consists of a total of 5 steps. After first submitting a resume to TUI Airways’ recruitment website and completing an online assessment, applicants will participate in an online interview and face-to-face assessment day. The final step in the process is flight testing of the light aircraft.

Candidates must be able to obtain and finance a Class 1 UK Medical Certificate per the requirements of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). The following are funded by TUI Airways for the duration of your training.

All course and training fees Training and license fees ATPL theory exam fees Accommodation (from level 2 onwards) All required equipment such as manuals Uniform training program

The program is divided into four phases, starting in September 2023.

Phase 1 (26 weeks) – ATPL Ground School – Online Learning Phase 2 (30 weeks) – Basic Flight Training – at Gloucestershire Airport Phase 3 (22 weeks) – Intermediate and Advanced flight training levels including 270 hours in simulator and Boeing 737 – Stage 4 at Gloucestershire Airport (duration TBC) – TUI Immersion Training – Opportunity to learn about different areas of the airline

Photo: TUI Airlines

Several airlines around the world offer pilot training programs, including oneworld members British Airways and American Airlines. However, they are self-financed, which makes TUI Airways’ offer particularly unique. Naturally, the carrier expected a rush of applications and reserved the right to close vacancies earlier than planned if necessary.

Do you see yourself as a future pilot? Are you planning to apply? Do you expect other airlines to offer similar Full Assistance programs in the next few years? Share your thoughts by commenting below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://simpleflying.com/tui-fully-funded-pilot-training/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos