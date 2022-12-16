US imposes restrictions on Chinese chipmaker and other companies for national security





Military vehicles carrying DF-5B intercontinental ballistic missiles take part in a military parade in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square on October 1, 2019, to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

Greg Baker | AFP | Getty Images

The Biden administration said Thursday it was “severely” restricting dozens of primarily Chinese organizations, including at least one chipmaker, on their efforts to use cutting-edge technologies to help modernize China’s military.

The 36 entities will face “strict licensing requirements” that impede their access to certain U.S.-produced products, software and technologies, including artificial intelligence and advanced computing, the Bureau of Industry and Technology said. Department of Commerce Security in a press release.

The Bureau’s latest action comes more than two months after the Biden administration imposed new restrictions on China’s access to advanced semiconductors.

The new designations also target Russian-linked entities supporting that country’s military invasion of Ukraine, the agency said.

These actions will protect U.S. national security by stifling Beijing’s ability to “harness artificial intelligence, advanced computing, and other powerful commercially available technologies for military modernization and human rights abuses.” ‘man,” said Alan Estevez, Commerce’s Undersecretary for Industry and Security. Press release.

“This work will continue, as will our efforts to detect and disrupt Russia’s efforts to obtain necessary items and technologies and other items for its brutal war against Ukraine, including from Iran,” he said. Estevez.

One of the companies added to the so-called Entity List was Yangtze Memory Technologies Corporation, or YMTC, a key Chinese chipmaker that had previously been added to the United States’ Unverified List, another designation restricting the trade.

“I have long sounded the alarm about the serious threats to national security and the economy behind YMTC and other CCP-backed tech companies, like CXMT and SMIC,” Majority Leader said in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., in a statement Thursday morning.

“The YMTC poses an immediate threat to our national security, so the Biden administration needed to act quickly to prevent the YMTC from gaining even an inch of military or economic advantage,” Schumer said.

Thursday’s press release said 30 of the groups were added to the Entity List for activities related to their efforts to obtain US equipment to support China’s military modernization. Four more were added because of “their significant risk of being involved in activities that could adversely impact” U.S. national security and foreign policy, the statement said.

Another entity was added for its alleged involvement in human rights abuses by China against Uyghurs and other Muslim groups in Xinjiang, as well as for allegedly assisting Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in get US items.

The Biden administration also said it would lift certain restrictions on a net total of 25 Chinese entities that successfully complied with U.S. checks to verify that its exported goods were being used in the manner claimed by the entities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/12/15/us-slaps-restrictions-on-chinese-chipmaker-and-other-companies-over-national-security-worries.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos