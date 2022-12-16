Beyond Brexit: Brexit was an impostor that Britain belonged to the European family.





Looking out over the foggy English Channel, Britain seems to be experiencing a winter of discontent comparable to 1978. Yes, all European countries are facing strong economic headwinds. After the Covid-19 pandemic and Putin’s dastardly invasion of Ukraine, we are experiencing an energy and cost-of-living crisis affecting all countries.

As the US and China escalate the trade war, our Old World is increasingly caught in the middle. Despite these general challenges, it is the UK that is running the risk of becoming the lame duck for the G7. British politicians may not say it for narrow electoral reasons, but there is no doubt that this is because of Brexit and Brexit. This can be seen in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) projections for GDP growth in 2023/2024. We see it in the Bank of England’s statement.

More and more Brits see it too. Brexit was a hoax. There may not be a majority yet on rejoining the EU, but opinion polls show buyer regret is higher than ever. People on both sides of the channel want a closer relationship. Britons rightly understand that we must work closely together as fellow Europeans to have a chance at a bright and shared European destiny in a changing world order.

There was a time when other populist right-wing parties were calling for exit from the European Union (EU), but the outcome of Brexit changed course. The Swedish Democratic Party, the Dutch far-right, and even the current Prime Minister of Italy once toyed with Brexit, but changed their minds after seeing Britain’s decision. The question is, why aren’t British politicians willing to be honest about the mistakes they made before, during and after the 2016 referendum?

Instead of a long-term vision of Britain returning to its European family, it can be seen that delusional or wishful thinking still prevails. Six-and-a-half years after the referendum and the meandering exit process, politicians on the left and in the center are still making Brexit work and tinkering with the edges of Boris Johnson’s extreme Brexit, arguing that deals could be improved.

Yes, you can adjust your trade. Yes, solutions can be found around the Northern Ireland Protocol, but Johnson’s deal cannot be radically improved. Britain traded its Jaguar for a Ford Fiesta. UK opposition politicians need to start by acknowledging reality. Johnson’s deal was extreme. Second, they must be honest with people about the pros and cons the EU will offer in the future and offer an alternative vision.

Leaving the single market and customs union and erecting trade barriers made Britain poorer. Unsurprisingly, under a Conservative government, the burden of this is passed on to those who can’t afford it the most. If the UK wants higher economic growth, it needs to be in the single market it invented after all. This comes with the free movement of people, which in itself is a huge advantage for young Brits.

Thankfully, EU accession is about a united Europe more than economics. There’s a reason Ukrainians died in their car with EU flags on their key fobs. President Zelensky applied for EU membership and accepted because the EU symbolizes something greater. The European Union is an unprecedented experiment. It is a realm of opportunity, freedom, and democracy that blurs the boundaries between people. Although flawed, this is a dream come true. It is a dream shared by millions of marginalized Britons.

Many people in the EU, myself included, thought Brexit was a mockery of the British people. We want the Brits to come back but we also know there will be a special deal for London. The elephant in the British political room is Brexit and it will only get bigger until the major parties deal with it. I have no doubt that one day a young British politician will kill the proverbial elephant and lead Britain back to the European family. It is up to the British people to decide how soon this day will come.

Guy Verhofstadt is a Belgian MEP and former Brexit negotiator in the European Parliament.

