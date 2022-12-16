US to expand combat training for Ukrainian troops





WASHINGTON (AP) The Pentagon will expand military combat training for Ukrainian forces, using the slower winter months to instruct larger units in more complex combat skills, the Department of Defense and Human Resources announced Thursday. American officials.

The United States has already trained about 3,100 Ukrainian soldiers in the use and maintenance of certain weapons and other equipment, including howitzers, armored vehicles and the high-mobility artillery rocket system, known as the HIMAR’s name. But senior military leaders have discussed expanding this formation for months, stressing the need to improve the ability of Ukrainian company- and battalion-sized units to move around and coordinate attacks on the battlefield.

Air Force Brigadier. General Pat Ryder told reporters at the Pentagon on Thursday that the United States plans to train about 500 Ukrainian soldiers each month and that will begin in January. Ryder, the Pentagon’s press secretary, added that it is not likely that additional US forces will be needed to conduct the training.

According to US officials, the training will take place at the Grafenwoehr training area in Germany. And the goal is to use the winter months to hone the skills of Ukrainian forces so they are better prepared to counter any spike in Russian attacks or efforts to expand Russia’s territorial gains.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details not publicly announced, said the Pentagon sees the expansion as a logical next step for Ukrainian troops. They said that would mirror, to some extent, the types of training that US forces receive at Defense Department training centers, such as those in California and Louisiana.

Ryder said that would include classroom instruction and field work that would start with small squads and gradually expand to involve larger units. It would culminate with a more complex combat exercise bringing together an entire battalion. The training could last up to a month.

So far, the United States has focused on providing Ukrainian forces with immediate battlefield needs as they defend their country, including training specialized equipment, he said.

Now that we continue to see Ukraine make progress in pushing back against Russia, Ryder said, the idea here is to be able to give them that advanced level of collective training that allows them to conduct effective combined arms operations and maneuver on the battlefield.

He added that the United States was conducting some of this type of training before the Russian invasion in February. But once the war started, the US National Guard and special operations forces training inside Ukraine all left the country. This new effort with larger units would be a continuation of what had happened before the invasion.

A wide range of Ukrainian troop training is carried out in a number of locations across Europe, by the United States, the British and other allies. It has, for the most part, focused on weapon systems, logistics and other Western equipment.

The expanded US effort will be carried out by the US Army Europe Africas 7th Army Training Command. This follows the Pentagon’s announcement early last month of the creation of a security assistance headquarters in Germany that will oversee all arms transfers and military training for Ukraine.

The new command post, called Security Assistance Group Ukraine, signals a more permanent, long-term program to continue assisting Kyiv in its fight against Russia.

