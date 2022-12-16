UK Weather: Weekend snow in most of UK | british news





Another snowfall is heading into the UK this weekend, reaching up to 15cm (6 inches) in some areas.

Forecasters say most of Britain will be affected, but that will be followed by rain and mild air that will put an end to the cold spell.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice covering much of Scotland, Wales, northern England and the Midlands from 3am to 9pm Sunday.

Another warning for snow and ice will cover much of southern England from 3am to 11am on Sunday.

The current bad weather has caused great confusion across the UK over the past few days.

Engineers warned that some people in Shetland could be without power until the weekend to reconnect thousands of people who survived four days without power after a significant snow storm.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said progress was slow, with 1,700 homes still without power on Thursday night. The company warned that some homes won’t be reconnected until next week, seven days after the outage.

Image: Sunday Met Office Weather Alert

5-day forecast for where you live

“Rain and snow are expected across the country from the northeast through Sunday,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Eli Wilson.

“It’s bringing warmer air behind it, but that warmer air is colliding with the cooler air we’re seeing where snow is likely.”

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

2:27 Shetland residents are still without power.

Ms Wilson said there could be up to 8 cm in Wales and up to 15 cm in northern Scotland.

“Due to the current cold weather we’ve seen, there is a risk of ice freezing by morning as the snow will fall on a cold frozen surface,” she said.

Mr Wilson said temperatures will “rise” from Sunday afternoon, reaching 9-10C in the west and 11-13C across the UK on Monday.

The Bureau of Meteorology is currently maintaining a yellow warning for snow and ice for much of northern Scotland, including Shetland, and north-east England, Yorkshire and the Humber, until Thursday at 11:59pm.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-weather-fresh-blanket-of-snow-forecast-but-cold-snap-set-to-end-12768913 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos