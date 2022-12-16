Russia warns of ‘consequences’ if US sends Patriot missiles to Ukraine





KYIV, Ukraine (AP) The Russian Foreign Ministry warned on Thursday that if the United States confirms reports that it plans to deliver sophisticated air defense missiles to Ukraine, it would be “another provocative gesture by the states States” which could provoke a response from Moscow.

Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a weekly briefing on Thursday that “the United States has effectively become a party” to the war in Ukraine, following reports that it will supply Kyiv with Patriot surface-to-air missiles, the most advanced the West has yet provided. to help the Ukrainian army repel Russian air attacks.

READ MORE: International allies meet and pledge more aid to get Ukraine through the winter

Zakharova added that increasing amounts of US military assistance, including the transfer of such sophisticated weapons, “would mean an even broader involvement of military personnel in hostilities and could lead to possible consequences.” She did not specify what the consequences might be.

US officials said on Tuesday that Washington was close to approving the sending of a battery of Patriot missiles to Ukraine, finally agreeing to an urgent request from desperate Ukrainian leaders for more robust weapons to shoot down incoming Russian missiles that have crippled much of the country’s vital infrastructure. An official announcement is expected soon.

A Patriot battery can require up to 90 soldiers to operate and maintain it, and for months the United States has been reluctant to supply the complex system because sending forces to Ukraine to operate it is a failure for the administration of President Joe Biden.

Yet concerns remain that even without the presence of US military personnel to train Ukrainians in the use of the system, deploying the missiles could provoke Russia or risk a fired projectile ending up striking inside Russia, further aggravating the conflict.

Even before information was released on the delivery of the Patriot systems, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the Russian Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin, warned that if the Patriots enter Ukraine “with NATO personnel, they will immediately become a legitimate target for our armed forces. forces.”

Asked Wednesday about the Kremlin’s support for the threat, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said yes, but added in a conference call with reporters that he would refrain from further comment until until the United States officially announces the delivery of the Patriot to Ukraine.

White House and Pentagon leaders have consistently said providing Ukraine with additional air defenses is a priority, and Patriot missiles have been under consideration for some time. Officials said that as winter approached and Russian bombardment of civilian infrastructure intensified, this consideration took on increasing priority.

Ukraine’s electricity supplier said on Thursday that the country’s energy system suffered from a “significant electricity deficit” and that emergency shutdowns had been applied in parts of the country as temperatures hovered around or below from zero.

Public grid operator Ukrenergo warned in a statement on Facebook that damage to energy infrastructure from Russian attacks is compounded by harsh weather conditions, including snow, ice and high winds.

Maximum temperatures in the capital Kyiv are expected to barely exceed freezing before the weekend, with even colder weather expected early next week.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office, wrote on Telegram that the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson was left completely without power after Russian shelling on Thursday, adding that two people were reportedly killed in the attacks.

The heavy shelling of critical infrastructure in the city’s Korabelny district was still ongoing around 1 p.m. local time, and Russian shells had hit 100 meters (yards) from the regional administration building, it said. -he declares.

As Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure continued to knock out power across the country on Wednesday and Thursday, seven civilians were killed and 19 others injured, according to a report released Thursday by the Ukrainian president’s office.

The head of Donetsk province in eastern Ukraine, Pavlo Kyrylenko, reported on Thursday that Russian strikes the previous day had killed two civilians and injured seven others.

Kremlin-backed authorities in the region, illegally annexed by Moscow in September, announced that Russia had taken control of 80% of the town of Marinka, seen as key to Ukrainian hopes of retaking the regional capital, Donetsk.

Denis Pushilin, the acting regional chief based in Moscow, told Russian state television that “fighting continues in high-rise buildings”.

In Avdiivka, about 10 kilometers (6 miles) north of the Russian city of Donetsk, there were two airstrikes overnight Wednesday, and a residential area was targeted by rocket fire on Thursday morning. Periodic artillery fire in Vuhledar, located southwest of Donetsk, damaged three houses. West of Donetsk, the town of Kurakhove and two villages came under fire, and a house was damaged.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/russia-warns-of-consequences-if-u-s-sends-patriot-missiles-sent-to-ukraine The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos