UK airports to lift restrictions on liquids and electronics





Passengers transiting through UK airports will be able to ditch small toiletries and leave liquids and electronics in their carry-on bags, subject to changes in security regulations that will be introduced over the next two years.

The Department of Transport on Thursday said new technology to scan passengers’ carry-on baggage must be installed by June 2024 as airports propose new legislation to streamline the security process.

According to current regulations, passengers must take laptops, tablets and liquids out of carry-on luggage, and can only carry liquids of 100ml or less.

Transportation Secretary Mark Harper said the change would mean people no longer have to use miniature bottles when traveling with carry-on luggage.

Small toiletries have become staples at airport security checkpoints, but everything is about to change. While increasing security, airports are simplifying carry-on baggage rules.

The 100ml limit for liquids will be increased to 2 liters and electronics will be scanned in people’s bags using the new machine. The old rules apply until the new scanner is installed, which can take up to two years.

Over the summer, airport bosses said on their first flights since the start of the 2020 pandemic, an unusually large number of passengers forgot to remove liquids from their bags, causing delays and confusion.

This investment in next-generation security by UK airport operators will provide a major step forward for UK air travel and will rival best-in-class worldwide, said Christopher Snelling, policy director for industry group The Airport Operators Association.

Regulations on carrying liquids were introduced after terrorist threats in the UK in 2006 and are designed to discourage people from carrying liquid explosives on board.

They worked to tighten aviation security procedures in the years following the September 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States. However, governments and industry are convinced that new technologies can streamline current cumbersome security processes.

Harper said the changes will make people safer because the new scanners will allow security staff to get more detailed images of what people are carrying.

The new X-ray technology not only provides a 3D image of what’s inside the bag, but also deploys highly advanced threat detection algorithms, the government said.

However, the UK lags behind several countries in installing new scanners. Similar technology is already installed at US airports and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.

The UK change was originally scheduled to run through the end of this year, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

FT Survey: How can we rebuild better for women in the workplace?

We want to hear about your good and bad experiences during the pandemic and in your current job. Let us know by taking a quick survey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/f1feffaf-85e8-458d-b44b-48b27dddced3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos