US mulls new weapons for Ukraine as Kyiv fears new Russian offensive





Calls for help from Kyiv grow ever more urgent as its battlefield comes to a standstill and Moscow continues its bombardment of Ukrainian cities. Russia has destroyed half of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, the United Nations reports, with regular blackouts and blackouts leaving millions without power just as winter sets in.

General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s military chief, told The Economist he believed Russia was mobilizing 200,000 new troops and could push to take Kyiv as early as January. He requested hundreds more tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and howitzers to help repel Russian forces, as well as missile defenses.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday that Russian mobilization efforts and recent movements of heavy weapons suggest that Moscow could be preparing for a full-scale offensive in January and February.

We balance ourselves on a fine line. And if [the power grid] is destroyed, which is when soldiers’ wives and children begin to freeze, Zaluzhnyi told The Economist. What kind of mood will the fighters be in, can you imagine? Without water, light and heat, can we talk about preparing reserves to continue fighting?

Zaluzhnyi spoke with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley on Tuesday in a phone call that also included Ukraine’s Minister of Defense. Defense Oleskii Reznikov and Andriy Yermak, who heads the Ukrainian presidential office.

On Thursday morning, Austin and Milley briefed House members on the situation in Ukraine. They discussed sending patriots to Ukraine but said the decision had not yet been approved, according to a congressional aide and two other people familiar with the briefing. Like other interviewees for this story, the people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss plans that had yet to be finalized.

Spokespeople for the Pentagon and the National Security Council declined to comment.

One plan under consideration is to transfer a battery of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 variant Patriot missiles that is designed to intercept ballistic missiles to Ukraine, according to another person familiar with the discussions. Another option is to contract with Raytheon Technologies to build new systems from scratch, but that could take years.

One of the problems authorities face is training Ukrainian soldiers to operate the complex system. A Patriot battery can require up to 90 soldiers to operate and maintain, and the associated training takes months. The congressional aide said the Pentagon has yet to respond to lawmakers’ questions about the training, including where it will take place.

The thing with the Patriot is that it’s a long-term problem. It’s not a short-term problem, House Armed Services Chairman Adam Smith (D-Wash.) said in a brief interview. They’re not going to fire the Patriots in the next six months. I think there is definitely a movement to provide that, [but] in the short term, it’s more on the [National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System] and some of the counter drone capabilities.

The Patriots would be one of the most sophisticated weapons sent by the United States since the start of the war and would help Kyiv fight off Russian aircraft and missile strikes this winter. But Ukrainian officials are also calling for new, longer-range weapons to help their armed forces launch counterattacks inside Russia.

Although the United States refused to supply the army’s tactical missile system with a range of 185 miles, officials considered sending the ground-launched small-diameter bombs proposed by Boeing, which have a range about 100 miles, according to a U.S. official and someone familiar. with the discussions. The weapon would combine the GBU-39 small diameter bomb with the M26 rocket engine, according to Reuters, which first reported the news.

Over the past two weeks, US officials and diplomats based in Europe have discussed such a transfer, including its potential ramifications, with allies in countries including the UK and Germany, the official said. one of the American officials.

Officials are also discussing sending the joint direct attack munitions kits, according to a US official and a person familiar with US-Ukraine discussions. Soviet-era Ukrainian MiG planes are not equipped for the smart bomb kit, but Ukrainian forces could lock them down the same way they adapted their planes to carry anti-radiation missiles.

The Ukrainians are working on technical issues around their planes and drones to enable them to carry the precision bombs. There are two versions of JDAM kits, one that allows an unguided bomb to become a precision-guided munition, and another that also extends the range of the bomb, depending on its size. The Washington Post first reported the news that the Pentagon was considering sending munitions kits.

Meanwhile, the expanded formation would build on the US-led mission that began when Russia illegally annexed Crimea in 2014, Ryder said. The new effort, which is led by U.S. Army Europe and Africa, is expected to begin around January.

As we continue to see Ukraine progress to fend off Russia and receive this new equipment, the idea here is to be able to give it that advanced level of collective training that allows it to conduct effective combined arms operations, and maneuver in the battlefield, said Ryder.

The US military has trained 3,100 Ukrainians on specific weapons systems since April, Ryder said. Meanwhile, American allies have trained another 12,000.

Capitol Hill lawmakers are also discussing ways to meet Ukraine’s long-term needs on the battlefield without escalating the conflict. The conversations come as the administration grows concerned about an expanding military partnership between Tehran and Moscow, which has seen the dispatch of hundreds of drones to Russia in recent weeks as the country intensifies its attacks on Ukraine.

However, officials have so far refrained from making a final decision on long-range weapons, in part because the administration feared provoking Vladimir Putin, those officials said.

While US plans to send the Patriot could signal a major shift in the Biden administrations’ support for Ukraine, the continued reluctance of the United States and other allies to send long-range munitions raises questions about whether the Ukrainians will be able to do anything meaningful. progress on the battlefield in the weeks to come.

After Ukrainian forces made significant gains in the south and northeast over the fall, neither side has been able to make much progress in recent weeks. Near the southern city of Kherson, Ukrainian forces are pinned down on the western side of the Dnipro River, while Russian troops consolidate their gains on the opposite bank.

In the Donbass region, the fighting is particularly intense near Bakhmut, where Russian forces, some of which have been diverted from Kherson, are gradually advancing, according to a senior military official. Ukraine, however, continues to hold the city.

Russian forces appear to be moving heavy equipment to front lines in northeastern Ukraine and have begun to carry out limited offensives, according to the Institute for the Study of War. And the recent drop in temperatures near Kreminna to consistently below freezing has allowed the ground to solidify, likely making it easier for tanks and vehicles to conduct offensive operations.

The battlefield is fluid and dynamic. And so, were going to continue to see these two sides pushing against each other as they tried to gain an advantage, the official said.

It is unclear how the situation on the ground will change the pace of fighting in the coming weeks. Some US officials and experts have previously said winter weather will stall operations and potentially allow a window for talks.

But the Ukrainians want to regain more ground to the east, a task made easier by more sophisticated weapons even as the snow falls.

The Ukrainians are also asking other allies, including those in Europe, to help boost their long-range capabilities. Ben Wallace, Britain’s defense secretary, said this week that he was open-minded about Ukraine’s demand for long-range weapons systems.

So far, European and American officials have stood together, publicly pledging continued support for Ukraine for as long as it takes. But the pressure on stocks and the financial situation in an increasingly vulnerable Europe where inflation stands at 11% have sparked conversations between US officials and their counterparts about the extent to which they can continue to respond to the demands of kyiv, especially when the war has no end in sight. .

US officials are adamant that any potential peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow should be Ukrainian-led. And officials in Kyiv, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, have so far signaled no willingness to engage with Moscow until Russia stops bombing the country and withdraws its troops from all Ukrainian territory.

I believe there will be a complete ceasefire from us only when there are no more invaders on our lands, Brig said. Gen. Oleksii Hromov, deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to information released Thursday.

Connor OBrien contributed to this report.

