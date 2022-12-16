Updated mask and footwork guidelines in healthcare settings





Social welfare guidelines have been updated to give local health care providers more autonomy over universal face mask use and outbreak management. Providers can now conduct risk assessments to make decisions about mask use across adult social care and actions in the event of a Covid outbreak in nursing homes. Outbreak testing for small nursing homes has also been streamlined following public health advice.

Guidance on use of face masks in all care settings and outbreaks in care homes has been updated, providing flexibility in settings to ensure ongoing Covid measures are commensurate.

While previous guidelines stated that face masks must be worn at all times in care settings and that care homes should seek advice from their local health protection team in the event of a Covid outbreak, changes prior to this Christmas will require service providers to use their skills and knowledge of appropriate steps.

Starting Thursday, December 15, service providers will be able to make risk-based decisions about when to use face masks, and nursing homes will be able to begin their own outbreak risk assessments to determine which outbreak actions are appropriate for individual settings. Decisions about masks are based on factors such as the risk to a particular individual, if the setting is outbreaking, or the individual’s preference for treatment. You can continue to get support from your health care team and other local partners for nursing homes when you need it.

Testing guidelines for small nursing homes have also been streamlined, reducing the number of tests staff and residents must undergo during an outbreak. This is consistent with the latest public health advice, with new flexibility for rapid response testing in these settings.

The Social Welfare Environment will continue to have free PPE to ensure staff and people are kept safe during the winter months and protected from Covid when needed.

Health Minister Helen Whately said:

The darkest days of the pandemic are thankfully behind us. But it doesn’t feel that way to those living in nursing homes or being cared for at home when many of the people they see are still behind the mask.

Much of what we communicate is through facial expressions, faces, and smiles. This is especially true for people who are deaf or hard of hearing. Many people rely on lip reading, and face masks don’t make things easier for caregivers either.

So I changed it like this. We want care agencies and residential homes to decide what is best for the people they care for. We hope to see the smiles of the thousands of people cared for by care workers this Christmas.

Healthcare providers can now adopt a risk-based approach, balancing the risk of spreading infection and considering the decision to use a face mask and any risks or benefits arising from its use. Nursing homes can take advantage of the new flexibility in updated guidelines for outbreak management and must ensure visits between loved ones are supported in all circumstances, and each resident must be able to have at least one visitor, even during an outbreak. Outbreak measures should only be implemented if at least two of the Covid cases are linked, and should be commensurate with factors specific to the nursing home, such as good ventilation, easy isolation of some parts, and how vulnerable people in the house are. corona.

Providers must continue to follow the guidelines and be able to demonstrate this to the Health Care Quality Board upon request.

People receiving care may ask staff to wear face masks, and staff should work in whatever way makes the person they care for most comfortable.

Vaccination remains the best defense against flu and Covid, and with both viruses circulating this winter, everyone who deserves it, including caregivers, is stepping up to strengthen immunity and protect themselves and those they care for. is important.

Nearly 45 million people were jabbed this year, including 16.7 million fall booster jabs. It is important to protect caregivers and caregivers from illness to maintain staffing and visitation levels and to keep caregivers safe this winter. This is why the government has supported caregivers to qualify and get vaccinated. Simultaneously with those being cared for. This winter social workers and others who qualify can schedule appointments for the Covid fall booster and flu vaccine through the national appointment service or by contacting a GP.

The government continues to encourage employees and care recipients to take reasonable precautions to protect against infection this winter.

