US House votes to remove bust of judge who wrote Dred Scott’s ruling defending slavery | US Congress





The U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday to remove from the Capitol a bust of Roger Taney, the Supreme Court justice who in 1857 wrote the Dred Scott decision, justifying slavery and denying that black people had any rights. rights that every white man was bound to respect.

If the new measure is signed into law by Joe Biden, the bust will be removed from outside the former Supreme Court chamber and replaced with a bust of Thurgood Marshall, the first black justice.

The measure that passed the House by voice vote was reduced to one that would also have removed statues of Confederates who fought the Civil War to protect slavery and was reintroduced in the wake of the Capitol Riot of January 6, 2021, when Trump supporters carried Confederate flags to the Capitol.

On Wednesday, Zoe Lofgren, a House Democrat from California, said she would have preferred to remove the Confederate statuary as well, but removing the Taney bust was literally about who we put on a pedestal.

The United States Capitol is a beacon of democracy, freedom and equality, said Jan. 6 committee member Lofgren. What we choose to honor and who we choose to honor in this building must represent our values. Chief Justice Taney fails to meet the standard.

The Dred Scott case involved an enslaved man who lived in Illinois and the Louisiana Territory, where slavery was outlawed, and then sued with his wife for freedom when he was brought back to Missouri, a state where the slavery was legal.

The court ruled 7-2 for Scotts slaveholder John Sandford, an army surgeon.

Taney wrote that black people had for more than a century been regarded as beings of an inferior order and utterly unfit to associate with the white race, either in social or political relations; and so inferior that they had no rights for the white man to respect; and that the negro could justly and legally be enslaved for his profit.

The text of the bill to remove Taney’s bust called the decision infamous, adding that its effects would only be undone years later by the ratification of the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments to the US Constitution. , thus making[ing] a bust in his image unsuitable for the honor of being exhibited to the many visitors to the Capitol.

He also cited the scathing judgment of Frederick Douglass, the great writer and activist who escaped slavery in Taney’s native Maryland in 1838.

In May 1857, Douglass lamented this infamous ruling by the slave wing of the Supreme Court, which held that slaves are in contemplation of the United States constitution, property in the same sense as horses, sheep and pigs are owned.

On Wednesday, Chris Van Hollen, a senator from Maryland, said: We must honor those who have advanced justice, not glorify those who have stood in its way.

Sending this legislation to the President’s office is a major step in our efforts to tell the stories of those Americans who fought for a more perfect union and weed out those who don’t belong in the halls of Congress.

This article was last modified on December 15, 2022. Zoe Lofgren is a House Democrat from California, not Oregon, as an earlier version stated.

