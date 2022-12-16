FACT SHEET: United States-Africa Partnership for the Advancement of Peace, Security, and Democratic Governance





The United States-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington, DC reaffirmed that African leadership is critical to addressing today’s global challenges to peace, security, and democratic governance. At the Peace, Security, and Governance Forum, Secretary of Defense Austin, Secretary of State Blinken, and USAID Administrator Power explored innovative, locally-led, cross-departmental, and multi-sector approaches to advancing democracy, peace and security in the region. Their discussion underscored that fostering partnerships rooted in mutual learning and collaboration with African nations, institutions and peoples is essential for sustainable approaches to security.

The Civil Society Forum, with over 200 participants from a wide range of civil society organizations, provided a platform to discuss opportunities to increase the representation of marginalized voices in policy-making and public affairs, strengthen anti-corruption efforts and promote workers’ rights. The Forum reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to supporting, amplifying, and listening to the voices of civil society and demonstrated the dividends of accountable and inclusive government.

A balanced and comprehensive whole-of-government approach that includes defence, diplomacy and development, and incorporates African voices, is essential to developing and sustaining democracy and advancing security. Since the start of the Biden-Harris administration, the United States has invested and aims to provide more than $6.5 billion to support peace, security, democracy, human rights, and governance in Africa. This includes efforts to develop the military capabilities of African partners; supporting peacekeeping efforts; advancing women, peace and security goals; increase African institutional capacity; promote gender equality, human rights and the rule of law; empower civil society; strengthen accountability mechanisms; and supporting democratic transitions and institutions.

peace and security

21st Partnership for Africa Security (21PAS): President Biden announced this new initiative, which will encourage and strengthen African efforts to implement and sustain security sector capacity and reforms. In collaboration with Congress, this three-year, $100 million pilot program will help U.S. and African partners coordinate, share, and support solutions to security challenges. Civil Society Partnerships for Civil Security: In collaboration with the Congress, the State Department plans to invest at least $2 million to develop a new initiative that facilitates civil society engagement in the security sector. By facilitating the development of civil society consortia, the program will amplify the voices of civil society at the intersection of security, governance and human rights on the continent. Stabilization fund, authorized by the 2019 Global Fragility Act, to strengthen partnerships with Mozambique, Libya and the West African coastal countries of Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea and Togo over the next 10 years. Long-term efforts focus on promoting reconciliation; encourage inclusive and sustainable development; improving responsive governance; promote respect for human rights; strengthen judicial systems; and building resilience in historically marginalized and conflict-affected areas, including by countering recruitment by violent extremist organizations. human rights programming in the Sahel to curb growing instability in the region and resolve the long-standing crisis of state legitimacy. To support this effort, the United States is investing more than $115 million in fiscal year 2022 for economic and development assistance, with a particular focus on democracy and governance programs, and approximately $60 million dollars to support the Trans-Saharan Partnership Against Terrorism. Peace and Security (WPS Strategy): The U.S. Government’s WPS Strategy is the cornerstone of broader U.S. priorities and investments in peace and security in Africa. The United States will continue to promote the empowerment, protection, and leadership of women and girls in conflict and crisis situations across Africa while prioritizing partnership with governments and regional institutions as essential approach to supporting positive change for women and girls. For example, the Supporting Her Empowerment: Womens Inclusion for New Security (SHE WINS) program supports the leadership and sustainability of women-led organizations to address peace and security challenges at the community level, in Cameroon, Central African Republic and in the Democratic Republic. of Congo. The Peace Enhancement for Community Empowerment through Women Investing in more Secure Environments (PEACE-WISE) program supports women in Niger, Nigeria and Sudan to play an active role in preventing and mitigating violence and conflict in s engaging in the country’s political processes. Security Assistance: Through United States Africa Command (USAFRICOM) and United States Central Command (USCENTCOM), the United States provides security assistance to allies and partners in Africa for military material, equipment and training. These efforts and programs address, among others, human rights; women, peace and security (WPS); maritime security; intelligence capability; health security; and logistics and maintenance capabilities. The Department of Defense also works with African partners to improve cybersecurity and secure cyber information sharing through pan-African, multilateral and bilateral engagements. Under the Biden-Harris administration, USAFRICOM is currently investing nearly $250 million in security assistance resources across the continent. The U.S. Strategy to Anticipate, Prevent, and Respond to Atrocity: In the first-ever Strategy to Anticipate, Prevent, and Respond to Atrocity, the U.S. government commits to applying government-wide tools to identify, prevent, and respond to alerts early signs of atrocities as a fundamental national security interest. It will also expand U.S. commitment to engage with our international partners and civil society, including through preventive diplomacy to deter violence, foreign assistance programs that help address underserved grievances, and advance reconciliation and transitional justice, and defense support and security cooperation to strengthen institutions and promote democracy, transparency and respect for human rights.

Democracy, governance and human rights

African Democratic and Political Transitions (ADAPT): The Biden-Harris administrations’ new ADAPT initiative reaffirms the United States’ commitment to engage in complex political transitions in Africa and to demonstrate U.S. government support for governments and society. civil society at critical times. Over three years, the Administration intends to work with Congress to invest $75 million in this initiative to counter democratic backsliding in partnership with regional bodies, governments and civil society in support of transitions sustainable policies. Transforming Digital Spaces to Reflect Feminist Democratic Principles (Transform): USAID Administrator Power announced plans, in conjunction with Congress, to invest $1.8 million over three years to ensure inclusion of African countries and organizations in the Transform program. Once launched, Transform will support the piloting of practical activities to prevent, respond to and mitigate the risk of technology-enabled gender-based violence (TFGBV), including TFGBV perpetrated against women in politics and public life. The President’s Initiative for Democratic Renewal (PIDR): Announced at the 2021 Democracy Summit, the PIDR is a historic package of political and foreign assistance initiatives totaling more than $400 million that builds on the important and ongoing work of the US government to strengthen democracy and promote respect for human rights around the world. New programs launched under the PIDR include efforts to protect free and independent media, support democratic reformers and strengthen electoral processes, including on the African continent. In March 2023, the U.S. government will co-host the second Democracy Summit with Zambia, along with Costa Rica, the Netherlands, and South Korea. Child Protection Compact (CPC) Partnership: On December 7, the United States and the government of Côte d’Ivoire signed a CPC partnership that aims to support the work of Ivorian governments with national stakeholders and civil society organizations to combat child sex trafficking and forced child labour.

