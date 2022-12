Boris Becker: Tennis player released from British prison ‘deported’ to Germany | british news

Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker has been released from prison in England and is now in his home country of Germany, his lawyer said.

He served just eight months of a two-and-a-half-year sentence for hiding £2.5m of assets and loans to avoid paying debts when he went bankrupt.

According to the Press Association News Agency, the German tennis player who has been living in the UK since 2012 is now deported.

Becker’s attorney, Christian Oliver Moser, said in a statement that “Becker is serving a sentence and is not facing any penalty limits in Germany.” He declined to give details about where Becker is in Germany.

Image: Becker is said to have been held at HMP Huntercombe in Oxfordshire.

He was sentenced to more than 12 months and was considered non-citizen and therefore subject to automatic deportation.

His release is sooner than expected. Originally it was believed he would fill half of his term.

The 55-year-old man was previously imprisoned at London’s Wandsworth Prison and then was reportedly held at the low-security Huntercomb Prison near Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire.

Becker was declared bankrupt in 2017 and owed nearly £50m on outstanding loans of over £3m on his property in Mallorca.

0:21 Boris Becker ‘hit the floor’ and weeps

He was convicted of transferring hundreds of thousands of dollars from business accounts to others and failing to declare property in his native Germany.

The German was also convicted of hiding 75,000 shares in a technology company and an 825,000 euro (£710,000) bank loan.

Becker denied the charges, but the judge said he did not remorse or admit his guilt.

The former world No. 1 told a jury that $50m (£40m) of his career earnings had been swallowed up by an expensive divorce from his first wife, child support and “expensive lifestyle commitments”.

In 2002, he was convicted of tax evasion and attempted tax evasion in Germany.

Becker recounts the latest turmoil in a clip released this week for an Apple TV+ documentary.

Image: Becker won Wimbledon in 1985 at the age of 17.

Showing him before sentencing in April, he said:

“I will face (my brother), I will not hide or run. Whatever punishment (I will) accept.

“It’s Wednesday afternoon and (Friday) Friday. I know the rest of my life.”

Becker’s fall is documented in a two-part program examining his turbulent personal life and tennis career, which included three Wimbledon titles.

Becker’s family, as well as past and present players such as Novak Djokovic and John McEnroe appear.

