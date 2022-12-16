US Covid-19 intelligence agencies likely missed opportunities to investigate origin of Covid pandemic, House Democrats report says





Washington CNN—

House Intelligence Committee Democratic investigators have alleged that US intelligence agencies may have lost a crucial opportunity to gather useful information about the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic by failing to pivot their collection resources earlier. In a report released Thursday morning, Democrats also laid out perhaps the most detailed timeline yet of the litany of warnings the intelligence community offered the Trump administration at the start of the pandemic.

The Democratic report comes just 24 hours after committee Republicans released their own report on the intelligence communities’ examination of the origins of the pandemic in what has become a sideline battle for the narrative surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic. 19 just weeks before Republicans were set to claim control of Loger.

The report by Democratic investigators says the intelligence community has been slow to pivot its clandestine resources to the growing crisis in ways that have likely undermined its efforts to understand how and where the virus emerged.

It’s an assumption no one could say for sure, yes or no, said a committee investigator. But hypothetically speaking, if you have more information from underground sources since the very early days of the virus, perhaps before the Chinese authorities fully knew what was going on, you might be in a better position to answer some of these questions. [about the viruss origins] I think these are still open questions.

Investigators declined to give details of what resources should have been trained on the issue. But according to the report, the first valuable piece of clandestine collection on the virus was not released until late January 2020. Analysts from the unit of the Defense Intelligence Agency that provided the intelligence communities with the first warning of pandemic told the House committee that by then they had become frustrated with the lack of clandestine collection to inform their analysis.

The lack of covert collection was a reflection of the intelligence communities’ general lack of preparedness to deal with an emerging pandemic, the report said. The first major release of intelligence so late in the development of the crisis shows how the IC was not serving expert policymakers and analysts.

According to the Democrats’ report, the first warning the intelligence community offered the Trump administration came from a little-known unit of the Defense Intelligence Agency in Fort Detrick, Maryland, which on December 31, 2019 issued a open source warning of undiagnosed pneumonia. in China, calling it a possible pandemic alert update.

In late January, the office of the national director of intelligence issued a memo directing the intelligence community to devote more resources to gathering information on the emerging crisis, calling it the top intelligence concern in East Asia, and the warnings began to spread. by higher levels of government.

On January 24, the same DIA unit warned that there was a roughly equal likelihood of a global pandemic. President Donald Trump received what Democratic investigators believe is likely to be his first official daily presidential briefing on the virus the day before, and another on Jan. 28.

According to a witness who spoke to the committee at the January 28 APB briefing, Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Pottinger was losing his mind talking about the seriousness of the illnesses and trying to convince the president and those gathered that would be a great thing.

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff received a warning about the virus during an intelligence briefing on January 29, 2020, and the next day the CIA began producing so-called updates. executives on the shorter intelligence products of the virus that demonstrate the CIAs. take a potential crisis seriously, according to the report.

Yet Democratic investigators say that despite the drumbeat of IC warnings, White House messaging has failed to effectively inform the public of the virus risk. Trump’s rhetoric diverged strikingly[ly] findings from the intelligence communities in late January, they said, demonstrating an executive branch that was informed, but failed to warn the American people.

The report notes that on Jan. 30, two days after the Jan. 28 briefing in which Pottinger was said to be losing him, Trump told a Michigan audience that, we think we have him under very good control.

CNN reached out to the Trump campaign. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment on the information.

A lot of focus was on the first warning to the president on Jan. 28, the committee’s investigator said. Much less focus has been placed on the pace of warnings that followed, and what we find with a fairly consistent pace of warnings starting in late January and then really increasing in volume throughout February.

The committee did not have access to the original PDBs given to Trump, but based its findings on draft documents and interviews with various intelligence agencies that contributed to the final product, investigators say.

In February, according to the report, PDB staff moved from warning of the emerging virus to assessing what the virus would mean for the world as it continued to spread. The report goes on to list reports from the State Department and the Department of Health and Human Services throughout the month, as well as what appear to be two additional warnings provided on February 11 and 13 that are completely redacted.

For six weeks, the president’s message that the virus was not a significant threat was completely inconsistent with what the intelligence community was reporting, the report said.

On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

Democrats on the committee say that despite some improvements, the intelligence community is still unprepared for the next pandemic. In a series of recommendations, the report calls on the intelligence community to develop the capacity to pivot collection more quickly, coordinate better with health security agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and leverage open source data. more aggressively.

Although House Republicans have made it clear that investigations into governments handling the pandemic, including investigating its origins, are a key target next year, it’s unclear how aggressively the intelligence committee will act specifically to pursue the issue when Republican Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio takes up the president’s gavel. Notably, the GOP report was authored by Rep. Brad Wenstrup, who won’t serve on the committee next year unless he receives a waiver from the new House Speaker to serve.

The Republicans in their report, released Wednesday evening, accuse the intelligence community of downplaying the importance[ing] the possibility that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, is linked to China’s biological weapons program, a claim that directly challenges the intelligence communities’ own declassified report, released earlier this year, which indicated that there was a broad consensus that the virus was not developed as a biological weapon. The GOP report provides no details to back up its claims, citing classification issues. CNN is unable to verify GOP statements.

The Republicans’ report also alleges that the classified version of the Intelligence Communities’ report on the origins of the pandemic omits additional vital information and superficially dismisses important information.

Although our unclassified summary could not reveal specifics, we can say that the updated classified assessment asserted that the IC lacked information regarding a key classified issue, the report said. However, the Committee has otherwise found this very information in other intelligence reports, and this information is particularly relevant to determining potential links of SARS-CoV-2 to China’s biological weapons program.

Wenstrup, in a call with reporters on Thursday, said that while I can’t reveal it now because there is classification status, what we wanted to do is let America know that we found a discrepancy between the two reports.

Republicans on the panel also allege that the unclassified report from the intelligence communities likely skewed the public’s understanding of whether SARS-CoV-2 was created as part of a bioweapons program, because he did not reveal the level of technical confidence he had in this assessment, as he has with other assessments.

When pressed by CNN to detail the discrepancies between the classified and unclassified versions of the report, Republican staff investigators noted that the classified version included the confidence level for the biological weapons assessment and suggested that this was part of the reason they were making such a big deal out of it. , but declined to go into details.

The declassified Intelligence Communities report said it did not reach a conclusion on the origins of Covid-19, instead confirming that officials were divided on whether the virus was of natural origin or had escaped from a laboratory.

The GOP report also claims, without evidence, that the unclassified report omitted other key information that was in the classified version in a way that likely distorted public understanding of key issues and stalled congressional efforts. to provide additional control over the government’s investigation and its results.

Turner, in an interview with CNN earlier this week, also declined to elaborate on how he believed the unclassified report did not accurately represent information from the classified file.

Personally, I don’t believe the unclassified version adequately reflects the claims or conclusions of the classified version, Turner said. This discrepancy is of great interest to us.

Wenstrup in the report and his remarks to reporters said Republicans would ask the intelligence community to appear for more information if officials did not voluntarily testify.

We weren’t vindictive in our approach, Wenstrup said. We just want to find out the truth.

