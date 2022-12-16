Top Deck Picks: Readers’ Favorite Scenic British Bus Rides | public transport travel





55, Find Herons in Tiverton-Exeter

The best bus route is to take the 55 from Tiverton to Exeter. Leaving Tiverton, it passes through the town of Bickleigh and crosses the River Exe at Bickleigh Bridge. count. However, there are amazing views up and down the river from the bridge, and to the right are the rapids and the Fishermans Cott pub, and the resident herons, who often stand in the shallows looking for lunch. The road then follows the valley with great views of the Devon countryside until reaching the Stoke Canon and another bridge. Then head to the outskirts of Exeter and into the city The whole journey takes about 90 minutes. Lesley Carr

Pure theatre, 555 brave Dunmail Raise in the winter of 555 from Lancaster to Keswick. Photo: Ashley Cooper/Alamy

The first part of the 555s three-hour route is a pleasant country route from Lancaster through the scenic villages of Burton, Holme and Milnthorpe, but the second part of the journey between Kendal and Keswick is truly spectacular. Before the bus climbs the Dunmail Raise, make sure you’re on the upper deck for great views of Windermere, Rydal Water and Grasmere, then descend between mighty Helvellyn and Thirlmere to Keswick. There aren’t many plays about bus lines, but Lady That Bus (performing at the Dukes Theater in Lancaster in 2020-21) was about the people who make these wonderful trips. Graham Dean

The beach and steel of the X4 in Middlesbrough-WhitbySaltburn in North Yorkshire. Photo: Peter Jordan_NE/Alamy

From Middlesbrough to Whitby, the X4 offers a range of dramatic landscapes. It winds through Middlesbrough’s industrial heritage, offering great views of the teeze transporter bridge and motor to Redcar’s steel legacy (see the wreckage while you still can). The journey takes you through the picturesque bohemian seaside town of Saltburn with its 19th-century funicular and into the North York Moors National Park. The fishing villages of Staithes and Runswick Bay are postcard-perfect in any season. The road to Whitby follows the beautiful coastal road. The journey lasts almost two hours, but it will go by in a flash. Mike L

376, Bristol to Street, SomersetGlastonbury Tor Pub paradise can be found on bus route 376, but it’s not that close! Photo: robertharding/Alamy

The 376 Mendip Explorer takes about 2 hours from Bristol to Street. Pass through undulating valleys and pub-heaven towns like Pensford and Temple Cloud, but then head down to Wells and wait until you see Glastonbury Tor floating above the clouds. Stop in Wells for coffee at Loaf or head to Glastonbury for breakfast at Cafe Zero, the coziest place in town. Rediscover the loop at your leisure. Top Deck Recommended. Eleanor Willock

The overwhelming beauty of T4, Cardiff-Brecon peaks Pen y Fan (right) and Cribyn can be seen from T4 as it passes near Brecon. Photo: Huw Fairclough/Getty Images

The T4 from Cardiff to Brecon (the bus actually goes to Newtown in central Wales) is a great way to introduce yourself to this beautiful region. As you leave Cardiff, catch a glimpse of the majestic Cardiff City Walls and Principality Stadium. The bus passes through sleepy Pontypridd alongside the beautiful River Tf. As you approach Brecon you will pass the overwhelming beauty of Pen y Fan, the highest peak in southern England. It was my first visit to Brecon and the bus tour gave me snapshots of the beautiful hills and walks to spend a lovely vacation. The 90-minute journey is a convenient and scenic way to travel from Cardiff to Brecon. Charliny

65, Sheffield-Buxton’s Peak District Panorama 65 passes through the small towns of the Peak District. Photo: John Young

Stagecoach Bus 65 runs from Sheffield through the heart of the Peak District to Buxton. Popular with walkers, but with a well-kept secret. Once you leave the city, expect great views of the rolling countryside and delightful villages, including the plague town of Eyam. The bus also passes through Tideswell, with views of St. John the Baptist Church, also known as Peak Cathedral, and Millers Dale, where you can walk over a viaduct that once served express trains from Manchester to London. After 2 hours the bus arrives in Buxton, the UK’s highest market town.

I loved driving the 47 through LondonBus driver Steven Shave. I always looked for Tower Bridge at night. Photo: Ivan Atanasov/Alamy

The most picturesque route I’ve driven as a bus driver is Route 47, which passes by two of London’s most iconic landmarks, Tower Bridge and London Bridge, and I think it’s fantastic when the lights are on at night. they are so beautiful It was a pleasure to drive that road. Steven Shave

Mountains and sea views from T3, Barmouth town and harbor from Dinas Oleu along the popular walking trail over the coastal towns of Wrexham-Barmouth. Photo: John Miller/National Trust

From Wrexham Bus Station, take the TrawsCymrus T3 past the Cae Ras (The Racecourse Ground) football pitch. Buses take you to the beaches of Barmouth and pass by Corwen, Bala Lake, home to Owain Glyndr, the Last Prince of Wales, and Wales’ answer to the Loch Ness monster Tegi. Pause at the majestic Dolgellau before passing Cadair Idris, the highest peak in southern Snowdonia. Enjoy fish and chips at your destination and enjoy the ocean views and air. The whole trip takes about 2 hours. Fiona Collins

Dales delight, 72 Skipton-Grassington, North YorkshireA bus stop is in Grassington. Photo: Mike Kipling/Alamy

Take the 72 bus from Skipton to Grassington for a short (30 minute) trip into the heart of the Dales. Best enjoyed on a sunny day, this tour takes you through charming villages and sheep-filled fields to the pretty town of Grassington. When I lived in Yorkshire I was lucky to be able to ride this bus almost every day and I miss them. A new bus route will only take you through a drab industrial estate near Newcastle. Toby

Winning TipsNo. 70 to Cornwalls Forgotten Corner, Plymouth-CremyllWhitsand Bay near Cremyll. Photo: Andrew Ray/Alamy

The Plymouth City Bus 70 from the city center to Cremyll is a cracker. Yes, this bus (the entire route takes a little less than two hours) passes through Plymouth, but once you get off the Torpoint Ferry, you’ll pass through the countryside of Cornwall’s forgotten corner of the Lame Peninsula. : Whitsand Bay follows a clifftop road overlooking the ocean and dazzling sandy beaches. Fainting. Sarah McLellan

