US economy expected to rebound by 2024 from modest recession: Fannie Mae





The US economy is heading into a recession, but Fannie Mae predicts it should be on track for a rebound by 2024. (iStock)

Fannie Mae’s latest economic forecast predicts a modest slowdown for the US economy in 2023, but it should be on the road to recovery by 2024.

The mortgage giant’s Economics and Strategy Research (ESR) group expected a 0.6% contraction, down a tenth from its previous forecast, in gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2023 However, he expected GDP growth to rebound in 2024 to 2.0%.

Fannie Mae revised its forecast for mortgage originations in 2022 to $2.34 trillion, from $2.33 trillion, and lowered its forecast for mortgage originations for 2023 to $1.71 trillion, from $1.74 trillion. of dollars. Fannie Mae said she expects creatives to total $2.11 trillion by 2024.

“With the effects of rising interest rates not yet fully felt across the economy and many of the forward-looking indicators weakening, we continue to expect an economic contraction to unfold. produce in 2023,” Fannie Mae said.

Home sales expected to pick up in 2024

Lower mortgage rates and an improving economy should support home sales growth through 2024, according to Fannie Mae. The government-sponsored mortgage lender predicts an 18.6% recovery in home sales from its 2023 forecast to an expected total of 5.25 million units sold.

The rise in home sales forecasts was driven by lower mortgage rates and “a broader economic recovery” coupled with “a persistent shortfall in housing supply that is helping to boost new home sales,” it said. Fannie Mae.

“We expect mortgage rates to come down somewhat over the next two years,” Fannie Mae said. “Part of this reflects a view of moderating 10-year Treasury rates as the Fed eventually ends its tightening stance, a shrinking economy and the compression of the Treasury mortgage rate spread once the stabilized interest rates.

“We believe this should eventually help spur a rebound in sales,” Fannie Mae continued.

Home sales have taken a hit this year as higher interest rates have translated into higher mortgage rates, which has kept away many buyers already struggling with high home prices due to affordability issues.

Home purchases will likely bottom out in the second quarter of 2023, at a sales pace of 4.27 million annualized units, as “the full effect of rising mortgage rates and the expected recession s ‘sets up,” Fannie Mae said.

Existing borrowers are discouraged by higher rates

Rising mortgage rates have kept first-time buyers out of the market and deterred existing buyers from accepting “a new mortgage rate that is much higher than what they had before,” Fannie Mae said.

“More than 80% of existing borrowers have mortgages at least 200 basis points below current market rates in October and more than 90% have mortgages at least 100 basis points below,” said Fannie Mae.

This has created a so-called “lock-in” effect that will impact the housing market in two ways, according to Fannie Mae. First, the supply of existing homes for sale will continue to slow. Second, the limited supply of existing homes will drive buyers increasingly to new homes.

“Given this, homebuilders may focus more on relatively modest product offerings as there are fewer upper-tier buyers than in previous cycles,” Fannie Mae said.

