UK nurses strike for first time demanding higher wages





LONDON nurses across the UK went on strike last Thursday for the first time in the National Health Service’s 74-year history. It underscored the significant challenges facing the long-admired system as it battled years of underfunding and a burgeoning fiscal crisis.

On a frigid day, nurses and supporters walked picket lines in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, demanding a 19 per cent pay increase and better working conditions that would make jobs more attractive and help address a severe shortage.

Melanie Denison, an intensive care unit nurse who has worked for the NHS for 25 years, is at St. marched with

The years after Covid were some of the toughest I’ve ever experienced, she added.

The government said the payroll demands were unmanageable and pointed to recent pay rises and new funding plans for health care as evidence of government support.

The strike reflects growing discontent among health care workers and much of the public about poor services in recent years. The free medical care model that provides equal services to all citizens regardless of income has long been a source of pride for the people.

The 12-hour strike was the first of two planned strikes, with another scheduled for next Tuesday. Nurses are still staffing the most important services, such as intensive care units, chemotherapy, dialysis and some pediatric services, but officials said non-urgent care will be far less available. Hospitals and other medical institutions are said to have worked hard to manage schedules to ensure the safety of patients during the measures.

The nurses’ strike is one of a series of job actions taking place across the UK this month as soaring inflation, rising interest rates and a recession put pressure on workers. Railroad workers, airport baggage handlers and ambulance workers are set to go on strike over the next few weeks.

The strike comes as health care is at risk as working conditions for clinical staff decline amid the ripple pressures of the pandemic. There were record delays in ambulance response and a major backlog of medical procedures, among many other issues.

Established after World War II, the National Health Service is one of the country’s most respected institutions, providing care on demand without change of money (with a few exceptions, such as dental and medication costs).

Health care costs, paid primarily through general taxes and payroll deductions, are $192 billion in 2020-21. But in the face of an aging population and limitless demand, Britain’s health care system has long been straining at the seams.

After the 2008 financial crisis, UK public spending was held back during a period of austerity. Resources for the health care system have grown less rapidly than they have historically.

In 2021, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a payroll levy increase to help finance health and social services, but the increase was reversed by his successor, Liz Truss.

Under new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the government has instead pledged an additional $3.3 billion in funding for health services in 202324 and 202425 to help deal with the growing pressure.

The nurses’ union, the Royal College of Nursing, said a 19 per cent increase was needed as it was difficult to attract and retain workers with minor increases in the past. According to union representatives, nurses are leaving their jobs at high rates because of low wages and the need to work long hours due to staff shortages.

Pat Cullen, Secretary General of the Royal College of Nursing, said in a video statement ahead of the strike that her members were committed to our patients and we always will be.

However, she added. When did we as a society stop valuing the very basics of human care and dignity? this is not us It’s not unreasonable to ask for better.

The strike was decided by a vote of more than 300,000 members, who account for about a third of the health care workforce.

Strikes on Thursday took place across England, Wales and Northern Ireland after negotiations broke down, but nurses in Scotland called off the strike after a new pay offer. Around 100,000 nurses were expected to participate, including 53 different health care organizations in the UK alone. Nurses from all but one area in Wales participated, and nurses from all over Northern Ireland exited.

Union leaders met with UK Health Minister Steve Barclay on Monday, but union leaders said the meeting was short-lived and failed to achieve its stated objectives.

Sunak proposed a fair wage deal for nurses at parliament on Wednesday, and said the government had ongoing talks with all unions involved in any pay disputes, citing various strikes planned for this month.

Mr Sunak added that he wanted to note the work we have done for nurses, noting that nurses rose 3 per cent last year despite many other public sector wages being frozen.

But with inflation soaring, the increase isn’t much, union leaders said, adding that the sector has long been underfunded and that nurses are struggling.

The union representative, Ms. Cullen told the BBC on a picket line early on Thursday that payback does not require an extra amount. The unions were unable to reach an agreement, she said, because the government would not consider further increases.

The intensive care nurse, Ms. Denison described an exhausted workforce that was really exhausted and broken. The cost of living has skyrocketed and attracting new nurses to the profession is extremely difficult, she said, and some can no longer afford to live or work in London.

More work activities are expected in health services. In addition to the second nurse strike next week, ambulance services are scheduled for strikes on December 21st and December 28th.

But nurses weren’t the only picketers on Thursday. Supporters joined nurses outside medical facilities demanding better wages.

Zoe Richardson, 61, joined the picket line late in the morning and said she was motivated to have a better-functioning system that continues to be free for all citizens.

“Our NHS is an absolutely vital institution and we cannot see it going the way of the American system,” she said.

She said she found it difficult to read reports about nurses having to rely on food banks.

We clapped for nurses and all NHS staff during the pandemic and here we are treating them like crap, she said. I feel like the UK has been on its knees with chronic underfunding from the Conservative government for 12 years.

The service also has many health workers from other countries and many say it has become difficult to continue living in the UK. Chiara Colombo, 27, works in a pediatric intensive care unit, but she has Thursdays off, so she joins her colleagues on the picket line.

Originally from Italy, Ms. Colombo said her soaring rent and other living expenses and meager wage increases for nurses drove many of her colleagues out of the system.

She added that while the applause erupted during the pandemic was nice, it didn’t pay the bills.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/12/15/world/europe/uk-nhs-nurses-strike.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos