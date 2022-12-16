Biden says US is ‘participant’ in Africa’s future





WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced a deal to boost U.S. trade relations with Africa after years in which the continent backed away from other U.S. priorities as China was progressing in investment and trade.

“The United States is ‘participant’ in Africa’s future,” Biden told African leaders from 49 countries and the African Union at a three-day summit in Washington that began on Tuesday.

Biden’s remarks and the summit aim to position the United States as a partner for African countries in the face of competition from China, which has sought to expand its influence by funding infrastructure projects on the continent and elsewhere.

Chinese trade with Africa is about four times that of the United States, and Beijing has become a major creditor by offering cheaper loans – often with opaque terms and guarantees – than Western lenders.

Biden said a new agreement with the African Continental Free Trade Area will give American businesses access to 1.3 billion people and a market valued at $3.4 trillion. He listed companies that had reached deals at the summit, including General Electric Co (GE.N) and Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O).

“When Africa succeeds, the United States succeeds. Quite frankly, the whole world succeeds as well,” the president said.

At a White House dinner honoring African leaders and their wives, Biden addressed what he called America’s “original sin” — the enslavement of millions — and honored their descendants and the wider African Diaspora community in the United States.

Our people are at the heart of the deep bond that forever unites Africa and the United States,” he said. “We remember that the stolen men, women and children were brought to our shores in chains, subjected to unimaginable cruelty.

Singer Gladys Knight then serenaded Biden and visiting leaders with a performance in the White House dining room.

The summit is the first of its kind since that of 2014 under President Barack Obama, himself the son of an African father. To start, the Biden administration pledged $55 billion for food security, climate change, trade partnerships and other issues. Biden is also expected to back the African Union’s admission as a permanent member of the Group of 20 major economies at Thursday’s summits.

After his remarks at the summit, Biden watched part of the World Cup semi-final match between Morocco – the first African nation to reach the semi-finals – and France with Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch and other leaders attending the summit, the White House said. France won the game.

Before dinner, Biden met with leaders from Gabon, Liberia and others facing the 2023 elections, for a discussion on elections and democratic principles.

The summit is part of a renewed effort to strengthen ties as China gains influence with trade, investment and lending efforts. Beijing has been holding its own high-level meetings with African leaders every three years for more than two decades.

Some US officials have been reluctant to cast the rally as a battle for influence. Biden did not mention China in his remarks, and Washington toned down criticism of Beijing’s lending practices and infrastructure projects.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai told her African counterparts on Tuesday that she wants to improve the continent’s U.S. trade preference program to boost investment.

On Wednesday, White House national security spokesman John Kirby stressed the importance of U.S. investment in Africa and said Washington was looking for a “two-way talk” on trade, investment and opportunities for economic growth.

African leaders welcomed this approach.

“Instead of exporting raw materials, the United States should find an opportunity by investing,” said Kenyan President William Ruto. “They have the machines, they have the know-how, so they can produce for the African continent in Africa.”

Ruto cited projections that Africa’s agribusiness sector will more than triple to $1 trillion by 2030 and said US capital can help solve the continent’s physical infrastructure deficit to unlock that growth.

CHINA-AFRICA TRADE

According to analysis by Eurasia Group, in 2021, China-Africa trade, at $254 billion, far exceeded US-Africa trade, which stood at $64.3 billion. These numbers are up from $12 billion and $21 billion, respectively, in 2002.

Western leaders have sharply criticized what they see as Beijing’s slowness to tackle the heavy debt burden facing many African countries.

Beijing’s ambassador to Washington dismissed the idea ahead of the summit, citing a report that African countries owe three times as much debt to Western institutions, while noting that hospitals, highways, airports and stadiums built by China are “everywhere” in Africa.

China remains the largest bilateral investor in the region, but its new loan commitments to Africa have declined in recent years.

It’s not just about economic influence – Washington has been alarmed by China’s efforts to establish a military presence in Africa, including on the Atlantic coast in Equatorial Guinea.

For their part, many African leaders reject the idea that they have to choose between the United States and China.

“The fact that the two countries have different levels of relations with African countries makes them equally important for Africa’s development,” Ethiopian Ambassador to the UN Taye Atske Selassie Amde told Reuters. “However, it should be known that each African country has the agency to determine their respective relationship and best interest.”

