UK Watchdog Scales Dividend Stripping Investigation





FCA narrows cumulative investigation to 9 companies, 3 people. Investigation of 8 people, 1 company dropped out. 5 companies, 1 individual received FCA warning. The plan is one of Germany’s largest post-war fraud investigations. is in the center

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) – A British investigation into a trade scheme in which European countries claimed multiple tax rebates on dividend payments that siphoned billions of euros from their treasuries has now led nine companies and three individuals to request information (FOI). is displayed.

The UK’s market watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has been involved in cross-border ‘squam’ investigations for seven years, but its current scope of operations (reported here for the first time) has been dwarfed by widespread fraud. Survey led by Germany and Denmark.

A German court this week sentenced tax accountant Hanno Berger to eight years in prison for masterminding one of Germany’s biggest post-war scams. It is the most famous indictment and longest sentence to date in a series of trials that have also convicted British bankers.

Although Britain was not affected by the flat-rate deal, much of the structuring and organizing of the plan took place in London, according to lawyers and authorities, some of whom sought help in uncovering what had happened.

In 2020, the FCA said it was working with European authorities to investigate “substantial and suspected abusive stock trading” in the London market, suspected of supporting dividend-evasion tax avoidance schemes in Denmark, Germany, France and Italy.

The watchdog, which has so far fined three small brokerages a total of £2.9 million ($3.5 million), said investigations into eight individuals had been closed for lack of evidence by mid-November. It also stopped investigating one company.

FCA said that “we have already achieved many results and are continuing the rest of our investigations into individuals and businesses,” but did not mention items that are still under investigation.

The Watchdog’s investigation is regulatory and has so far focused on punishing financial crime control failures. It does not have the authority to investigate tax fraud, but it can investigate civil and criminal market abuse.

Reuters could not determine whether other UK agencies were conducting criminal investigations, while the Office of Serious Fraud and Tax Authority HMRC, which may prosecute such cases, declined to comment.

“(The British crime investigation) will send an important signal. Even if we are not being looted, we will not allow such an act on our shores,” said Konrad Duffy of Finanzwende, a German group for financial transparency.

But two London lawyers said a protracted investigation into the cumex deal, which some experts estimate cost German taxpayers alone around 10 billion euros ($11 billion), doesn’t appear to be a top priority for British authorities.

“There has been some inertia in the UK institutions when it comes to semen sex,” said Zoe Osborne, partner at the law firm Steptoe & Johnson, which focuses on financial crimes and controversial regulatory investigations and litigation.

crackdown

Cum-ex deals, also known as dividend cuts, allowed banks and investors to quickly trade a company’s shares on dividend date, blurring share ownership and allowing multiple parties to claim tax refunds.

The scheme flourished after the 2008 credit crisis as banks, traders and hedge funds devised strategies to cash out loopholes that were now closed by trading massive amounts of stock.

A German judge sentenced two British bankers to prison in 2020, calling it a “group theft case.” German prosecutors have since handed down 11 convictions, and government officials say the investigation spans around 1,500 suspects and 100 banks on four continents.

Danish prosecutors indicted eight British and US citizens last year, while Danish tax authority SKAT charged nearly 80 people with tax fraud in London in a civil lawsuit centered on Dubai-based British man Sanjay Shah and his hedge fund Solo Capital. We are pursuing the accused separately. partner.

In a February ruling, the Court of Appeals judge said the fraud allegations referred to were organized or carried out primarily by UK-based institutions.

The Shah denied any wrongdoing. His lawyer said last year he and his business had acted legally under Danish tax laws in force at the time. A spokesperson declined further comment.

Wanted by Denmark and Germany, the Shah seemed out of reach of authorities until Denmark signed an extradition treaty with the UAE in March.

$148 billion question

The three brokerages fined by the FCA to date, The TJM Partnership, Sunrise Brokers and Sapien Capital, took a total of £121.2 billion of Danish and Belgian shares for Solo Capital and related companies between January 2014 and November 2015. , the FCA documents state.

All three securities firms were entitled to fine reductions in return for their cooperation in the investigation.

Per the FOI request, the FCA also issued five warning notices to businesses and one to individuals about impending regulatory action on flat transactions by mid-November.

One warning notice was sent to an unnamed former CEO in June 2020, according to a 2021 High Court ruling.

The individual challenged the FCA notice in court and proceedings were suspended pending a preliminary ruling on the £1.44 billion lawsuit SKAT had filed against Shah and others in London.

($1 = 7.0672 Danish crowns)

($1 = 0.8207 pounds)

($1 = 0.9428 euros)

Report by Kirstin Ridley, additional reports by Marta Orosz, Frankfurt, edited by John O’Donnell, Kirsten Donovan

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/uk-watchdog-narrows-dividend-stripping-investigation-2022-12-15/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

