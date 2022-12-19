World Cup 2026 far too soon, France will win, the United States will go far





The 2022 World Cup is over. The stars shone, the shocking results showed that football truly is a global game, new names emerged and, at the end of it all, Argentina won their third World Cup (although in reality, the he story is that Lionel Messi wins his first in the fifth attempt of a brilliant career).

But with Qatar 2022 now consigned to history, and just 3 years away from hosting the next World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, it’s time to see how this tournament plays out far too soon. forecast for 2026.

PS: If you think it’s too early, why not check out our way too early predictions for 2022 from four years ago?

No great nation will miss

Every World Cup is held with at least one heavyweight nation that failed to qualify: Italy missed out in 2018 and 2022, while Colombia, Chile and Egypt were also absent from Qatar 2022 But with the 2026 World Cup expanding from 32 participating nations to 48, it will become harder to miss than to qualify for most powerhouse teams.

Europe will get three additional places and South America two more, with four additional places each for Asia and Africa. Hosts USA, Mexico and Canada will qualify automatically, but there will still be three more CONCACAF qualifiers, meaning it would take a very poor qualifying campaign to miss out in 2026.

We expect Kylian Mbappe to bounce back quickly from the disappointment of losing the 2022 final to come back there and win it again, with France in 2026. Julian Finney/Getty Images Get ready for big scores

The downside of an expanded World Cup will be a greater quality gap between the top teams and those that only succeed because of the extra qualifying places.

Japan beat Germany and Spain in Qatar, while Morocco beat Belgium, Spain and Portugal to become the first African semi-finalists. But will the eighth-best team in Africa or Asia – right now it would be Mali or the United Arab Emirates – be truly competitive in 2026? Will New Zealand finally win a match at a World Cup – Oceania secure a guaranteed qualification spot – after coming back without a win from two previous tournaments?

Bigger World Cups mean bigger opportunities for nations to qualify, but when they get there it could be quite a steep learning curve against the top teams.

Get ready for Haaland vs Mbappe

There won’t be a Messi against Cristiano Ronaldo in 2026, but prepare for Erling Haaland to challenge Kylian Mbappe for the status of football’s biggest superstar.

Norway haven’t qualified for the World Cup since 1998, but with Manchester City striker Haaland and Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard at the helm, it’s hard to imagine they will not succeed in 2026. French striker Mbappe already has two brilliant World Cup tournaments. to his name from 2018 to 2022, but Haaland is currently the only player who can challenge him to be considered the most exciting star in football.

The 2026 World Cup needs Haaland, and he is such a powerful goalscorer that Norway should be able to claim one of 16 European qualification places to ensure he plays on football’s biggest stage.

Haaland and Norway should be able to qualify in 2026 given the expanded field of 48 teams. If they do, be careful. Annelie Cracchiolo/DeFodi Images via Getty ImagesMore tears for Neymar and Brazil

No player is under more pressure to deliver a World Cup than Neymar, but in 2014, 2018 and 2022 injuries would rob the Brazilian striker of the chance to fulfill his role as the nation’s talisman.

The Paris Saint-Germain player equaled Pele with 77 goals as Brazil’s all-time top scorer at Qatar 2022, so his contribution on the pitch for the country cannot be questioned. But the World Cups have been cruel for Neymar, and he will be 34 at the start of the next one. Can he really lead Brazil to glory in 2026?

Brazil have ended a 24-year wait to be world champions again at USA 94, so they hope they can close the same gap in 2026, having lost in 2002. But with age catching up with Neymar and key players like Thiago Silva, Dani Alves and Casemiro are unlikely to be around in 2026, World Cup glory seems a distant dream for this Selecao generation.

The United States will exceed expectations

The United States has reason to be optimistic about the approach of 2026 and the tournament can become the best of the USMNT in modern times.

Yes, they have issues to overcome. Like many teams, they don’t yet have a proven goalscorer to win the tightest games, and there are valid question marks over coach Gregg Berhalter’s ability to take the team to the next level. But the United States have a young and talented squad, including players who regularly perform in the UEFA Champions League and Europe’s top leagues.

Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Timothy Weah and Gio Reyna will all be at or near their peak in 2026, so the future is bright. With home support and a favorable draw, the United States can go beyond the quarter-finals – a stage they last reached in 2002 – and go really far in 2026.

Pulisic and the United States should be ready for hosting pressures in 2026 with most key players expected to peak. How far can they go? Clive Brunskill/Getty Images No Kane, no glory for England

England will suffer more World Cup disappointments in 2026, with or without Harry Kane. If the Tottenham striker is still in the squad when the tournament starts – he will turn 33 in July 2026 – it will be a big deal for England as Kane’s goal threat has already started to diminish.

Since losing to Italy in the Euro 2020 final in July 2021, Kane has scored 15 goals for England, but seven have been penalties, including two of the four goals he scored in the a 10-0 win over San Marino in November 2021. He’s diving deeper to find the ball and no longer offers the kind of focal point that Olivier Giroud so successfully provides for France.

Yet without Kane, England have no reliable goalscorer, and there is no obvious successor emerging down the line. So unless England find a new striker, football will not come home. Still.

Germany, Spain and Italy rebound

Germany, Spain and Italy have won nine World Cups between them, but Qatar 2022 was a tournament to forget for all of them. Euro 2020 winners Italy failed to even qualify, while Germany crashed out in the group stage for the second tournament in a row, and Spain were eliminated on penalties after a 0-0 draw with Morocco in the round of 16.

German coach Hansi Flick has already spoken of big changes, and it’s a safe bet that the 2014 World Cup winners will be strong and competitive in 2026, led by the dazzling talent of Jamal Musiala. Spain also have too much talent to stay long, with Gavi, Pedri, Nico Williams and Dani Olmo all set to form the backbone of the new team even though manager Luis Enrique won’t be there, having resigned as a result. de La Roja coming out of the tournament.

As for Italy, after missing two successive World Cups, they will not fail a third time. It’s time for Italy to bounce back, and they will.

A World Cup with a bigger and more complete VAR

The 2026 World Cup could see artificial intelligence make VAR a seamless concept that eradicates any debate over refereeing decisions.

Is that a leap too far? Maybe, but VAR has grown rapidly since it was first introduced to FIFA tournaments at the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia. In Qatar we had a semi-automated offside that worked successfully and it is inevitable that new technologies will emerge by 2026 that will take VAR and off-pitch decisions to a new level.

Who will be the young stars to watch?

England’s Jude Bellingham, German midfielder Musiala and Spain’s Gavi and Pedri have already announced themselves on the world stage at Qatar 2022. What are these young stars who haven’t played in this World Cup? , but who could be stars in 2026?

Keep an eye out for Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko, who has established himself as one of Europe’s hottest young talents with FC Salzburg. And while Brazilian striker Endrick is just 16, his recent move to Real Madrid suggests he could be a big part of Brazil’s plans in 2026, when he will be 19 when the tournament starts.

Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, now 18, will surely be a big part of Argentina’s plans in 2026, while Florian Wirtz and Youssoufa Moukoko will likely be established names in the Germany squad by next year. World Cup.

Manchester City’s Cole Palmer is another youngster who will be targeting 2026 with the England national team.

Who will win the prizes?

The Golden Boot race will be between Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. Argentinian Julian Alvarez will be in the conversation, but without Messi creating chances, the Manchester City striker will be out. If Norway qualify, Haaland will win the Golden Boot.

The Golden Glove goes to the keeper who concedes the fewest goals, so after tipping Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma four years ago to win it at Qatar 2022, it’s fair to back the Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper for finally get your hands on it in 2026.

The best young player will be Jamal Musiala. In 2026, he will be 23 years old and will certainly be the engine of German hopes.

The biggest surprise of the tournament? Apart from the fact that the United States could reach the semis, let’s go for Mexico because the advantage of playing in Mexico City and Guadalajara will be huge for El Tri. They will also be desperate to bounce back from a group stage exit in Qatar. They have the players and the fans so Mexico can go far in 2026.

So who will win the 2026 World Cup?

France. If in doubt, return to France. Kylian Mbappe will be just 25 when the next World Cup comes around, and he’ll be bolstered by what appears to be an endless supply of new talent within the French system. But Germany and Italy will also be competitive in 2026.

