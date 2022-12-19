UK weather: Last days of cold wave before temperatures soar – but rain and ice warnings remain | british news





Britain entered the final days of the cold wave before temperatures soared significantly on Monday, but snow, ice and rain warnings are still widely in place.

Sunday saw temperatures in the 3 to 7 C (37 to 44 F) range in most parts of the country, with steady warming expected from early evening into the night.

Monday is expected to see highs of 13 – 14 C (55 – 57 F) in London, Edinburgh, Belfast and Cardiff.

That’s a significant jump for daytime temperatures that have been struggling to rise above freezing, with many places staying well below freezing overnight in many places recently.

Braemar in Scotland withstood -17.3C on Tuesday.

But the change from sub-zero to near-spring-like temperatures comes with warnings about dangerous road conditions.

A Met Office warning of freezing rain and ice will cover much of northern England until 8pm Sunday, with an overlapping yellow snow warning extending into northern Scotland.

Freezing rain is rare in England, and when it hits a cold surface and freezes almost instantaneously, the raindrops instantaneously spread out before freezing, creating a stunning effect.

A heavy rain warning is in effect for most of England and Wales from 6pm Sunday through Monday morning, with flooding possible in many places.

A level 3 cold wave alert issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is also in effect until midnight in the UK, warning of increased health risks for vulnerable people.

Image: Recently we have been struggling with temperatures above freezing.

Some pipes may burst as water melts due to rising temperatures, as seen in parts of London this week when 60 firefighters had to help people on flooded streets.

Water UK advised people to make sure their pipes are well insulated.

Check the weather where you are

As frozen ponds and lakes began to melt rapidly, the fire chief urged people to stay away from the ice after receiving multiple calls in the same week saying that four children had died in accidents.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) retweeted photos of people, including children, on a frozen pond in Wimbledon.

“Sadly there are more examples of people walking on frozen ponds in #London. Don’t do this in the strongest way possible!” Posted.

“It looks strong enough to stand on, but it often isn’t. Falling into icy water carries a high risk of hypothermia, which can be fatal,” added LFB.

Power was restored today to the remnants of Shetland who are still battling power outages after Monday’s snow storm sapped power lines.

More than 5,000 homes were without electricity and a major incident was declared on the island.

The Scottish Government’s Minister for Resiliency, Mr Brown, said the “exceptional weather conditions” had caused “complicated damage to the power grid that would be very difficult to repair”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-weather-final-day-of-cold-snap-before-big-jump-in-temperatures-but-rain-and-ice-warnings-remain-12770722 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos