US losing economic competitiveness in Asia-Pacific region: former Obama trade official





Nearly six years after former President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade agreement, former top officials are seeking to bring U.S. lawmakers back to the table – this time , to gain approval at the bipartisan level .

Written by Wendy Cutler, former acting deputy U.S. trade representative under the Obama administration, and Clete Willems, deputy assistant for international economics under the Trump White House, the new plan proposes changes to what is now known as the name of the Comprehensive Trans-Pacific Partnership for the Pacific. (CPTPP), in consultation with five Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

We feel things have changed in the region, in the United States since we pulled out of the TPP six years ago, Cutler, vice president of the Asia Society Policy Institute, said in an interview. at Yahoo Finance Live (video above). And frankly, we are losing our economic competitiveness in the region, as well as our economic influence in the region.

Former US President Donald Trump signs the last of three Executive Orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on Monday, January 23, 2017. (Photo by Ron Sachs – Pool/Getty Images)

First drafted in 2015, the TPP was signed by a dozen member states, including the United States, Australia and Japan in 2016, with the aim of creating an important trade zone to counter the influence China’s growing economy in the region.

Specifically, the pact called for common rules across member countries, involving labour, the environment and intellectual property, while reducing the tariffs buyers have to pay on imported goods.

But the deal quickly became a lightning rod left and right, with lawmakers opposing the deal fearing it would hurt American workers and lead to a further decline in American manufacturing jobs. Trump formally withdrew from the deal in his first full week in office, reversing Obama’s signature trade achievement.

“We are losing”

Five years later, Cutler says the consequences of that decision have been glaring across the Indo-Pacific region. In the absence of US leadership on trade in the region, China moved quickly to secure its own pact, signing into law the world’s largest free trade agreement, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) with nine member states.

Meanwhile, the 11 remaining members of the original TPP have renegotiated a new agreement, the CPTPP, representing about 13% of global GDP. This fall, China officially submitted an application to join the trade pact, which raised eyebrows in Washington.

Representatives of members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade agreement pose for an official photo before the agreement’s signing ceremony in Santiago, Chile March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

We are losing all the tariff reductions and supply chain connectivities these countries are forging through these deals, Cutler said. I think it’s something worth considering. I have no doubt it will be difficult. But I think it’s time to restart this conversation.

Reinventing the CPTPP

Cutler said the pact is unlikely to win support from lawmakers without improvements and updates to a dozen key provisions of the agreement. This includes changes to rules of origin requirements that are key to determining duty-free eligibility, particularly for vehicles.

Current rules call for 45% of parts to come from CPTPP member countries, but Cutler and Willem argue that number needs to be raised to 75%, to allay fears the deal will undermine the US auto industry.

In addition, the new proposal calls for stricter enforcement of currency manipulation by member countries. Critics of the TPP have argued that such actions by Japan, Malaysia and Vietnam undermine market access commitments and only add to US trade advantages.

Cutler argues that the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement, also known as NAFTA 2.0, provides a guideline for changes, calling on members to maintain market-determined exchange rates, transparency and reporting, and an obligation to hold annual meetings to monitor implementation. .

US President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attend the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) launch event at the Izumi Garden Gallery in Tokyo, Japan, on May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Cutler also argues that the pact must strengthen fairness in the protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights, and build supply chain security and resilience into agreements as a new chapter.

It’s going to be a tough road to walk. But I have confidence given that the USMCA went into effect, passed by Congress in a bipartisan fashion with a lot of votes. It gives me optimism about a revised TPP for the United States in the future, Cutler said.

We “need to do more at home”

The latest proposal comes as the Biden administration seeks to shape its own economic deal in the region, concluding the first round of in-person talks for the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) in Australia, where the 14 member countries represent about 40 % of world GDP. While the IPEF is also designed to counter China’s growing influence in the region, Cutler argues that a revised CPTPP, with the inclusion of the United States, will likely be a more effective tool for Washington to reaffirm its policy. In the region.

