Gary Neville’s comparison of Britain and Qatar on workers’ rights sparks Tory outrage





Gary Neville sparked a backlash from senior Tories after criticizing the government’s stance on workers’ strikes in a televised debate on human rights in Qatar.

The pundit accused ministers of demonizing railway workers, ambulance workers and nurses ahead of World Cup finals in Middle Eastern countries.

Neville, who has previously been criticized for working for a Qatari broadcaster, was questioned about the treatment of the migrant workers who built the tournament venues.

Qatar has admitted between 400 and 500 people died during the construction work, but other estimates have put much higher figures.

Neville, who has spoken publicly about his support for the Labor Party, said: We must abhor poor housing and poor working conditions.

And that is something we will never accept in this area or anywhere else.

And it’s worth mentioning that our country has a current government that demonizes railroad workers, ambulance workers, and, horribly, nurses.

So in our country, we have to look at workers’ rights. But certainly, wherever football goes, workers’ rights must be guaranteed.

We can’t make people get paid absolutely less money to work. We cannot keep people in unpleasant and disgusting accommodations. We can’t have it.

That shouldn’t be happening here, with the wealth that exists, but it shouldn’t be happening in our country, where nurses have to fight to gain a pound or two more.

His comments split opinion among his critics on Twitter, leading the Conservative Party.

Nick Timothy, Theresa May’s joint chief of staff while prime minister, described Neville as a paid apologist for Qatar.

The hypocrisy is not surprising, but ITV’s failure to upfront is unacceptable.

Gary Neville (Paid Counsel for Qatar) has used his ITV pundit position to aggressively compare Qatar and the UK on workers’ rights without challenging the party’s political speech.

The hypocrisy is not surprising, but ITV’s failure to upfront is unacceptable.

— Nick Timothy (@NJ_Timothy) December 18, 2022

He was supported by Tory MP and former Cabinet Secretary Simon Clarke.

@NJ_Timothy’s comment. It’s not outrageous that @ITVSport is giving free rein to @GNev2 to blatantly politicize a major sporting event. Aside from the fact that all nurses are getting a pay rise of 1400, it is bizarre to compare worker rights in Qatar to the UK. https://t.co/cAVqLU8nO5

— Simon Clarke MP (@SimonClarkeMP) December 18, 2022

Andrew Davies, the Conservative leader in the Welsh Parliament, also criticized Neville.

However, other Twitter users praised the former Manchester United player.

Wow !!! Well said @GNev2 . We certainly have our own serious problems in the UK… Personally I wouldn’t have been to Qatar but this speech was definitely worth watching pic.twitter.com/27cTe6NcxV

— Bedwyr Morgan (@BedwyrMorgan) December 18, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/gary-neville-sparks-tory-angerukqatar-workers-rights_uk_639f3664e4b0f4895adc6a31 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos