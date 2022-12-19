A major winter storm is expected to hit much of the United States before Christmas | Weather in the United States





A major winter storm system is expected to hit much of the United States days before Christmas, threatening to rumble holiday travel as motorists and air travelers face heavy snowfall, strong winds and extremely cold temperatures in several regions.

This sprawling storm system coincides with the arrival of an arctic air mass that will consume much of the country next week, according to the National Weather Service. Between Tuesday and Saturday, highs are expected to average between 10 and 35 F below normal for the northwest to eastern two-thirds of the United States.

In the northern plains and upper Midwest, temperatures could drop into the negative teens in Fahrenheit and expand into the central plains. From the mid-west to the middle and northern parts of the east coast, temperatures are expected to fall into the low digits and teens, the weather agency said.

Even the southern United States will not be spared, with temperatures potentially dropping in parts of normally temperate states such as Florida and Texas. The northern Gulf Coast could see sub-zero temperatures, according to Weather Channel.

The storm system could bring even more severe weather. AccuWeathers long range meteorologist Joe Lundberg said: This is the type of pattern that can bring ground blizzards to parts of the central states.

This storm will likely become intense, feeding on the extremely strong variation between arctic air from the central states and relatively warm air in the southeastern United States, warned AccuWeathers Chief Meteorologist Jon Carry. Major east coast storms over the decades have occurred in this pattern, bringing the risk of heavy snow and rain, gusty winds, coastal flooding, severe thunderstorms and even tornadoes. on the south side of the storm.

The system will come after a powerful storm dumped snow across parts of the eastern United States over the weekend, leaving about 144,000 power customers without power from northern New York to Maine, reported NBC News. Some Maine residents could be passed out until Monday or Tuesday because many roads were impassable, the outlet said.

Heavy snowfall will continue over Maine while heavy lake-effect snowfall will continue over western and north-central New York through Monday, the National Weather Service said Sunday. Meanwhile, the northern plains could face wind chills as low as -60F.

This impending storm system is expected to descend several days after a 5.4 magnitude earthquake centered near Midland, Texas shook the area and was felt hundreds of miles away, a local affiliate reported. ABC. This earthquake erupted around 5:30 p.m. Friday and marks at least the second West Texas quake to exceed a magnitude of 5.0 in the past month, according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

State oil and gas investigators began examining the 5.4 magnitude earthquake northwest of Pecos, Texas on Nov. 16. The number of earthquakes in the West Texas Permian Basin, which produces the most oil and natural gas in that state, has increased in recent years, according to the Texas Tribune.

Scientists have linked an increase in seismic activity to the underground injection of fracking wastewater. Oil companies frequently dispose of this salty and contaminated waste underground, which can awaken dormant fault lines, the outlet reported.

