The American public was not warned that monkeys imported from Cambodia carried deadly pathogens | American News





Animal activists are calling on the US government to stop the importation of non-human primates for laboratory use after documents from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that deadly pathogens, zoonotic bacteria and viruses, one of which considered a bioterrorism risk entered the country with monkeys imported from Asia between 2018 and 2021.

Documents obtained by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) and seen exclusively by the Guardian, along with a case report from the American Association for Laboratory Animal Science, reveal there have been six cases of Burkholderia pseudomallei identified in primates imported from Cambodia. in the USA.

The CDC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Peta has written to the CDC asking it to immediately stop the importation of all non-human primates for the protection of US residents, for the integrity of science, and for the welfare of animals and their ecosystems.

B pseudomallei, endemic to Southeast Asia, causes melioidosis, a rare but life-threatening disease in humans, usually caused by contact with the pathogen in soil or water. It has a mortality rate of up to 50% and B pseudomallei is, according to the CDC, a level 1 selection agent with potential as a bioterrorism agent.

Dr Lisa Jones-Engel, Peta’s senior science adviser, told the Guardian: “There is no indication that the CDC or the research industries have been transparent with the public about these sick monkeys.

Released last week, the case report titled Melioidosis in a Cynomolgus Macaque Imported to the United States from Cambodia reveals that one of the macaques flew into the United States from Cambodia with 359 other macaques and was diagnosed with B pseudomallei in quarantine in Texas in January 2021 Imported non-human primates, or NHPs, are held in CDC-mandated quarantine for 31 days while they undergo testing for infectious diseases.

The macaque was euthanized due to concerns over zoonotic transmission and potential introduction of this selected Level 1 agent into the environment. The report reveals that the other 359 monkeys shipped with the infected monkey appeared healthy at the end of the quarantine period and were released from CDC-mandated quarantine.

However, asymptomatic infected animals can shed B pseudomallei into the environment. Jones-Engel said: Monkeys imported from Asia can harbor the Burkholderia pathogen for months, shedding the bacteria via their feces, urine, blood and saliva into the environment. The CDC knows the danger to humans and has not warned the public.

The report confirms that the importation of animals infected with B pseudomallei could introduce the organism into the United States, stating: Vigilance is essential to prevent its introduction via imported animals. Currently, melioidosis is not a reportable disease, although the report authors recommend that it be considered.

The report identified five other Cambodian macaques in separate shipments that were diagnosed with B pseudomallei, one during quarantine and four others several months after release from quarantine.

Direct transmission of the disease from animals to humans is rare but can occur. There are about 12 human cases per year in the United States, mostly in travelers to Asia or northern Australia.

However, on July 27, 2022, the same day Peta got a response to a Freedom of Information Act request, the CDC issued a warning about the presence of B pseudomallei in the Mississippi Delta environment. This is the first time it has been detected in soil and water in the United States and came after two people in the state of Mississippi were diagnosed with melioidosis, one in 2020 and l other in 2022. Neither had travelled, and both were hospitalized but recovered.

Articles published by the CDC in July also reveal that since 2019, the increase in the number of imported primates has been accompanied by an increase in the number of monkeys arriving with other zoonotic pathogens, including tuberculosis, Yersinia pseudotuberculosis, Y entercolitica, campylobacter, malaria, as well as hemorrhagic gastroenteritis, consistent with filovirus infection. Filoviruses include Ebola and Marburg viruses. Both are Tier 1 Select Agents.

The number of primates dead on arrival rose from two in 2017 to 11 in 2021, and the number of monkeys who died in quarantine rose from 29 to 125. Sick but recovered and released primates increased by 2,280% from from five to 119 in 2021, and overall mortality has increased. from 31 to 136 over five years.

A veterinary adviser for Action for Primates, Dr Nedim Buyukmihci, told the Guardian: Free-living non-human primates are unlikely to transmit disease to humans. But, when trapped, transported, or confined, they become very distressed and may shed disease-causing organisms. These data underscore the potentially significant public health risk of transporting and using non-human primates in laboratories.

Long-tailed macaques, native to Southeast Asia, are the most commercialized primate for use in laboratories and are now endangered in part due to exploitation by the research industry.

Historically, China exported the majority of macaques to the United States but ceased operations during the coronavirus pandemic. This, combined with increased demand from the research industry, has led to increased exports of wild and farmed apes from Cambodia, Mauritius, Vietnam and a resumption of trade from Indonesia, Laos and the Philippines. Trappers in Indonesia have been filmed inflicting violence on wild macaques upon capture.

In recent years, the number of macaques exported from Cambodia to the United States has more than tripled, from 5,851 in 2018 to 18,870 in 2021. The United States is the largest importer of primates in the world and the only country to legally import wild macaques since 2014. .

Jones-Engel said: The increase in disease in the NHP is potentially the result of increased numbers of wild-caught monkeys being inserted into monkey farms and/or exported.

Long-tailed macaques are often used in toxicity testing to identify adverse drug or chemical effects. The immobilized monkeys receive a dose by injection, infusion or a tube forced into their stomach without anesthesia. Dosage can last for months or years with side effects like pain, tremors, vomiting, internal bleeding, and death.

Proponents say there would be no drug production without animal research. However, the US Food and Drug Administration reports that animal testing has a 92% failure rate in predicting the safety or effectiveness of pharmaceuticals in humans.

Cambodia has eight monkey farms. However, the industry came under intense scrutiny when in November this year, federal prosecutors indicted eight members of a primate smuggling ring for their role in laundering 3,000 wild macaques in disappearing from Cambodia to US commercial exporters. The US Department of Justice indictment charges two Cambodian government wildlife officials, as well as the owner and employees of Vanny Bio Resources, a supplier of macaques in Cambodia. The indictment includes two unnamed co-conspirators in the United States in Alice, Texas, and Miami.

The CDC has previously said Cambodia has suspended primate exports to the United States.

Primate experimentation in the United States is part of the global endangered wildlife trade, Jones-Engel said. It is unspeakably cruel and a significant threat to public health. It has to stop, said Dr. Jones-Engel.

