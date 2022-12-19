Kenny DeLand Jr., former missing American student, on the flight back to the United States





American student Kenny DeLand Jr. has been reunited with his mother in Lyon, France, and is on his way back to the United States, according to a French diplomatic official.

DeLand Jr., who was reported missing more than two weeks ago in France, told relatives on Friday that he was safe in Spain, his family said.

The student voluntarily traveled to Spain after meeting people who suggested he go there, Florence Hermite, the French legal attaché to the United States, told CNN. French officials worked in close coordination with the FBI in Paris to track down DeLand, according to Hermite.

We are glad it happened well before Christmas, she said, adding that on Saturday evening the student was on a flight from France to the United States.

The family did not say specifically what he told them or explain his whereabouts for the past two weeks.

A senior at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, New York, DeLand Jr. had studied at the University of Grenoble Alpes, his family said.

His parents said in recent days that they had not heard from him since November 27.

His classmates reported him missing on November 29, prompting an investigation.

Earlier Friday, his father, Ken DeLand Sr., was on a call with CNN when he suddenly hung up, then later texted CNN to report that he had just spoken with his son.

It seems surreal, the whole situation, added the father. And now it’s finally the last chapter.

DeLand Sr. said his son hasn’t released many details about what he’s been up to for the past few weeks, but said he was in Spain and asked his father to stop contacting the media.

