UK Broadband Alert! If your Wi-Fi router is in this room, move it now.





With Christmas just a week away, home broadband will take a serious toll. With the family at home and new gadgets like smart speakers, consoles, and games opening up, this has to be one of the toughest times for Wi-Fi, and if you get a bad signal on December 25th, you’ll be in for a serious setback. Ahead of the festive season, Virgin Media has issued a new email alert on where not to drop your router, and following a few simple tips can help you avoid dropping speeds on Christmas Day.

According to the latest advice from Internet Service Providers (ISPs), the worst place to put a router is in the kitchen. This is because the signal emitted by the router can be severely interfered with by any appliances blocking this room.

The worst offender is the microwave, which can bring your broadband to a quivering halt as you heat up your lunchtime gravy.

Describing further details, Virgin Media reports, “It’s not just electronics that interfere with WiFi signals. Metal can also wreak havoc on connections. Kitchens often have solid metal appliances such as ovens, refrigerators and washing machines. Microwave ovens. electronic devices that emit signals, such as .

If you have a gleaming black internet box next to your oven, you might want to look elsewhere to place it if you want to stream movies and binge on box sets without fear of interruption.

Along with finding the right room, there are a few other things you can do to improve your signal before the big day.

Virgin also says it’s best to keep the router clear of other stuff and, if possible, put it in the middle of the house. This will ensure that all rooms are connected properly and will help eliminate pesky dead spots in your home.

Other things to avoid are fish tanks and mirrors, as they can confuse the signals they emit.

The last thing you need to know about this month is the Christmas tree. Yes, a shiny decoration in the corner of a room can look fun and festive, but I really hate Wi-Fi.

“Whether you find a real or fake tree this year, we guarantee there will be twinkling lights all over it,” Virgin said in an email to users.

“But did you know that a little light bulb can actually block your router’s wireless signal? Yes, if your router gets stuck behind a tree, your WiFi speed will most likely decrease.”

Top 5 Wi-Fi Tips

• Do not place the router in a closet or behind a TV as this may block the signal.

• Do not turn off your router overnight as you will not receive important updates to keep you up to date.

• Turning off and rebooting the router once a month will help resolve the issue.

• Check your speed using a service like Ookla. Call your ISP if it’s not what you’re paying for

• Do not lay the router on its side. If you want top speed, keep things straight

