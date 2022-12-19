Why U.S. Gas Prices Are Falling Toward $3





Gasoline prices in the United States are now lower than they were this time last year, and the national average could drop to less than $3 a gallon by Christmas. Higher than usual refinery utilization rates are the main contributors to lower gasoline prices, as refiners have operated near full capacity since the September-October maintenance season.

Refiners, who have been accused this summer and fall by the Biden administration of failing to “pass savings to the pump,” “war profiteering,” and “market gauging,” have sought to reap the benefits of high refining margins in recent months.

Now that gas prices in America are plummeting and below levels of a year ago, President Biden and his administration are taking credit for it.

In fact, the main reasons for the prices much lower than the records of June this year are the fall in international crude oil prices to $ 80 a barrel and below, higher use in American refineries and a drop in demand. of gasoline with the start of the decline. season for driving in bad weather and less daylight.

Since U.S. refineries came back online after a long period of maintenance in September and October, they have been operating at 95% utilization, nearing full capacity, at a time of year when they typically have a less operational capacity, energy expert Ellen Wald and Patrick De Haan, head of oil analysis at fuel-saving app GasBuddy, for example.

“This partly explains why gasoline was more expensive during maintenance season, but has come down now that maintenance season is over,” Wald wrote in Investing.com.

Refiners are operating at higher utilization rates for two main reasons: lower overall refining capacity in the United States since the start of the pandemic and very good refining margins, Wald notes.

US refining capacity is now lower than it was pre-Covid as operational refining capacity fell in 2021 for a second straight year to 17.9 million barrels per calendar day at January 1, 2022, according to US Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates. Refiners permanently closed some refining capacity at the start of the pandemic when fuel demand plummeted, while others closed facilities to convert them into biofuel refineries.

US refiners operated at high capacity rates in the third quarter. Despite declining refining margins in recent months, the largest U.S. refiners continued to post bumper third-quarter profits, helped by cheaper sour crude grades and lower U.S. natural gas costs. United in relation to Europe.

Refineries operated at 92.2% of operational capacity in the week ending Dec. 9, the EIA’s latest weekly inventory report showed. Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.2 million barrels per day (bpd), and gasoline inventories increased by 4.5 million barrels. That compares to an inventory build of 5.3 million barrels for the previous week and production of 9.1 million bpd.

The result of higher production, hoarding of gasoline, and slowing demand is lower gasoline prices nationwide.

Between Dec. 12 and 15, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline fell seven cents to $3.19, according to AAA data. Implied demand, according to the EIA’s weekly report, fell slightly from 8.36 million bpd to 8.26 million bpd last week.

“This coincides with the arrival of the winter driving season, when fewer people hit the roads due to less daylight and more adverse weather conditions,” AAA said.

“Increasing supply and decreasing demand for gasoline are driving down prices at the pump. As demand remains weak and inventories rise, drivers are likely to continue to see prices at the pump fall well into next week. »

Gasoline prices could hit a national average of $2.99 ​​a gallon by Christmas, GasBuddy’s De Haan said in a late November analysis.

On Dec. 15, De Haan said the national average was about 15 cents away from falling to $2.999 a gallon and would likely hit that threshold late on Dec. 23 or 24. By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

