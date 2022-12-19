US border towns strained ahead of expected surge in migrants





EL PASO, Texas (AP) Along the southern border of the United States, two cities of El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juarez in Mexico braced for a surge of 5,000 new migrants a day on Sunday as Pandemic immigration restrictions expire this week, setting plans in motion for emergency housing, food and other essentials.

On the Mexican side of the international border, only heaps of discarded clothes, shoes and backpacks remained Sunday morning on the banks of the Rio Grande, where until a few days ago hundreds of people lined up to surrender to US authorities. . A young man from Ecuador was unsure of the Mexican side; he asked two reporters if they knew anything about what would happen if he went without a sponsor in the United States, then he carefully took off his sneakers and socks and jumped through low water.

On the American side, near a small fence guarded by several Border Patrol vehicles, he joined a line of about a dozen people waiting with no American official in sight.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego told The Associated Press on Sunday that the area, home to one of the nation’s busiest border crossings, was coordinating housing and relocation efforts with groups and other cities, as the state and federal government called it. for humanitarian aid. The region is preparing for an onslaught of new arrivals who could double their daily numbers once the Title 42 public health rule ends on Wednesday.

The rule has been used to deter more than 2.5 million migrants from crossing since March 2020.

In a migrant shelter not far from the river in a poor neighborhood of Ciudad Jurez, Carmen Aros, 31, knew little about American politics. In fact, she said she heard the border might close on December 21.

She fled cartel violence in the Mexican state of Zacatecas a month ago, just after the birth of her fifth daughter and the disappearance of her husband. The Methodist pastor who runs the Buen Samaritano shelter has put her on a parole list in the United States and she waits weekly to be called.

They told me there was an asylum in Juarez, but in truth, I didn’t know much, she said on the bunk bed she shared with the girls. We have arrived here and are now seeing if the United States government can solve our case.

At a sprawling shelter run by the Mexican government in a former factory in Ciudad Jurez, dozens of migrants watched Sunday’s World Cup final on two televisions while a team of doctors visiting from El Paso treated many people with respiratory diseases in cold weather. .

Ever-changing policies make planning difficult, said Dylan Corbett, director of the Hope Border Institute, a Catholic organization that helps migrants in El Paso and Juarez. The group opened the clinic two months ago.

You have a lot of pent up pain, Corbett said. I’m afraid of what will happen. With government policies in disarray, much of the work falls to religious communities to pick up the pieces and deal with the consequences.

A few blocks across the border, sleet fell in El Paso as about 80 huddled migrants ate tacos that volunteers grilled. Temperatures in the region were expected to drop below zero this week.

Let’s keep giving them as much as we have, said Veronica Castorena, who walked out with her husband with tortillas and ground beef as well as blankets for those likely to be rough sleepers.

Jeff Petion, the owner of a trucking school in town, said it was the second time he had come with employees to help migrants on the streets. They’re here, they’re cold, they’re hungry, so we wanted to let them know they’re not alone.

But opposite Petion, Kathy Countiss, a retiree, said she fears new arrivals are spiraling out of control in El Paso, draining resources and directing enforcement from criminals to those seeking asylum.

On Saturday, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser issued an emergency declaration to access additional local and state resources for shelter construction and other urgent aid.

Samaniego, the county judge, said the order came a day after El Paso officials sent Texas Governor Greg Abbott a letter requesting humanitarian aid for the area, adding that the request was for resources to help care for and relocate newly arrived migrants, not additional security forces.

Samaniego said he has received no response to the request and plans to issue a similar countywide emergency statement specifying the type of assistance the area needs if the city does not receive a response soon. State aid. He urged state and federal governments to provide the extra money, adding that they had a strategy in place but lacked financial, essential and volunteer resources.

Officials in El Paso are coordinating with organizations to provide temporary housing for migrants while they are processed and receive sponsors and relocate them to larger cities where they can be airlifted or bused to their final destinations. , said Samaniego. From Wednesday, they will all join forces in a one-stop emergency command center, Samaniego said, similar to their approach to the COVID-19 emergency.

Abbott, El Paso city officials and U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Sunday.

Abbott committed billions of dollars to Operation Lone Star, an unprecedented border security effort that included busing migrants to so-called sanctuary cities like New York, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., as well as a massive presence of state troopers and the National Guard. along the Texas-Mexico border.

Additionally, the Republican governor of Texas continued his efforts to build former President Donald Trump’s wall using mostly private land along the border and crowdsourcing funds to help pay for it.

El Paso was the fifth busiest of nine Border Patrol areas along the Mexican border as recently as March and suddenly became the most popular by far in October, overtaking Del Rio, Texas, which itself had replaced Texas Rio Grande Valley as the busiest corridor at lightning speed at the end of last year. It’s unclear why El Paso has become such a strong magnet in recent months, attracting particularly high numbers of migrants since September.

The recent illegal crossings in El Paso, at first largely dominated by Venezuelans and more recently by Nicaraguans, recall a short period in 2019, when the westernmost reaches of Texas and the eastern edge of New Mexico were quickly overwhelmed by new arrivals from Cuba and Central America. El Paso had been a relatively sleepy area for illegal crossings for years.

Meanwhile, a group of around 300 migrants began marching north on Saturday evening from an area near the Mexico-Guatemala border before being stopped by Mexican authorities. Some wanted to arrive on December 21, mistakenly thinking that the end of the measure would make the men no longer able to seek asylum. Misinformation about US immigration rules is often prevalent among migrants. The group was largely made up of Central Americans and Venezuelans who had crossed the southern border from Mexico and had waited in vain for transit or exit visas, immigration forms that could have allowed them to cross Mexico to the border. American.

We want to get to the United States as soon as possible, before they close the border, that’s what worried us, said Venezuelan migrant Erick Martnez.

Coronado reported from Austin, Texas. Associated Press reporter Edgar H. Clemente in Tapachula, Mexico contributed to this report.

